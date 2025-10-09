La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. Files Early Warning Report

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (La Mancha), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, announces today that it made on-market disposals of 367,534 ordinary shares (Shares) in the capital of Endeavour Mining plc (TSX:EDV) (Endeavour) on October 8, 2025 for aggregate consideration of CAD 22,216,439 (representing a volume-weighted average price per Share of CAD 60.45). La Mancha made the disposals for investment management purposes.

Immediately prior to the disposals, La Mancha owned or exercised control or direction over 36,245,872 Shares, representing approximately 15.02% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the disposals, La Mancha now owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 35,878,338 Shares, representing approximately 14.86% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Directly or indirectly, La Mancha may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Endeavour or dispose of all or a portion of the Shares previously acquired or held, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

La Mancha’s registered office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur, L-2311 Luxembourg. Endeavour’s registered office is located at 5 Young Street, London W8 5EH, United Kingdom.

La Mancha intends to file an early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters, which will be available under Endeavour’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting: Matthew Fisher, General Counsel, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, legal@lamancha.com, +44 20 3960 2020.