GreyOrange Recognized as a Representative Provider in Gartner® Innovation Insight: Multiagent Orchestration Platforms

ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a leader in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration software, is named a Representative Provider in a recent Gartner research report, Innovation Insight: Multiagent Orchestration Platforms.1 Gartner predicts “80% of warehouses and distribution centers will deploy some form of robotics and/or warehouse automation” by 2028, and “support for intralogistics smart robotics will be a primary consideration across various levels of complexity for warehouse management systems (WMS) buyers” through 2027.2

According to Gartner, “As companies expand their robotics usage, most will eventually use heterogeneous robot fleets, with different form factors procured from different vendors performing various tasks. Integrating with and coordinating the work of varied fleets of robots will require standardized orchestration software that can easily integrate with a variety of specific robot platforms and, potentially, down to individual robots in some cases.”3

GreyOrange’s GreyMatter AI-driven multiagent orchestration platform (MAOP) optimizes up to 1 million warehouse operations per minute. Through its open API, GreyMatter enables seamless integration with any vendor’s robotic solutions, giving customers the freedom to grow their automation stacks without vendor lock-in. GreyMatter matches each order to the right agent — be it human, software, physical infrastructure, or robot — at the right time, optimizing fulfillment performance and adjusting continuously to shifts in demand, traffic, and resource availability. GreyMatter is hardware agnostic, supporting a vast range of automation technologies in its Certified Ranger Network (CRN). Customers can add new robots from almost any vendor with assurance it will work seamlessly with the hardware they already have in place.

GreyMatter is just one part of GreyOrange’s end to end retail orchestration platform, which automates operations from the fulfillment center to the retail store. Together with GreyOrange’s gStore solution for retail inventory management, GreyOrange accelerates operations, boosts sales, enables omnichannel business models, and delivers precise location-based intelligence that eliminates the need for manual cycle counts.

“As robot fleets grow in size and complexity, the patchwork of vendor-specific tools connecting them breaks down fast,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “GreyMatter enables distribution centers and warehouses to maintain — and improve — fulfillment rates under the most demanding conditions, by orchestrating tasks across thousands of agents in real time.”

GreyOrange is constantly advancing GreyMatter through three main innovation pillars:



AI-driven optimization: GreyMatter DeepNav, currently in development with Google Cloud, uses reinforcement learning AI to cut Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) deployment times and optimize navigation and task execution Flexible deployment models: enMotion by enVista, powered by GreyMatter, enables orchestration of multiple robot types through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, for easy deployment without capital expenditure Ecosystem expansion: Ongoing collaborations with OEMs and integrators ensure GreyMatter can orchestrate the widest range of robotic systems, across both warehouses and retail environments.



