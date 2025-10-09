GoldHaven Resources Commences Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at Copeçal Gold Project, Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH | OTCQB: GHVNF | Frankfurt: 4QS) (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its inaugural diamond drilling program is underway at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. The first drill hole targeting the East Zone priority target is progressing well and is approaching its planned depth of 100 metres.

Initial geological observations from the first hole are highly encouraging. The hole has intersected approximately 30 metres of saprolite (deeply weathered rock) before entering strongly sheared and hydrothermally altered basement gneiss characterized by pervasive chlorite, sericite, and quartz alteration. This geological setting is consistent with the Company's exploration model and supports the potential for a mineralized hydrothermal system at depth.

Highlights:

First drill hole has intersected approximately 30 metres of saprolite overlying strongly sheared and hydrothermally altered basement gneiss in the East Zone target

overlying strongly sheared and hydrothermally altered basement gneiss in the East Zone target Alteration assemblage includes chlorite, sericite, and quartz – classic indicators of hydrothermal fluid activity associated with gold mineralization in orogenic and intrusion-related gold systems

– classic indicators of hydrothermal fluid activity associated with gold mineralization in orogenic and intrusion-related gold systems Drilling contractor Ecodrill utilizing NQ-size diamond core (47.6mm diameter)

utilizing Total program: 1,200 metres planned across 5-6 angled holes testing both East and West Zone targets with holes up to 150 metres depth

across 5-6 angled holes testing both East and West Zone targets with holes up to 150 metres depth Core samples being processed at ALS Global laboratories (sample preparation in Cuiabá, assays in Belo Horizonte)

(sample preparation in Cuiabá, assays in Belo Horizonte) Assay results expected in 4-6 weeks following completion of drilling and laboratory analysis

following completion of drilling and laboratory analysis East Zone target defined by coincident gold and arsenic soil anomaly (>100 ppb Au) overlying interpreted structures identified through VLF electromagnetic and magnetic surveys





Figure 1: GoldHaven team begins drilling east target on Copeçal Gold project

The initial geological observations are highly encouraging and validate GoldHaven's systematic exploration approach. The transition from thick saprolite into intensely sheared and altered gneiss at relatively shallow depths indicates that the drill hole has entered a structurally deformed and hydrothermally active zone – precisely the type of geological environment that hosts significant gold mineralization in orogenic and intrusion-related gold systems within the Juruena Gold Province.

The East Zone target area exhibits a robust gold and arsenic geochemical signature at surface, with soil values exceeding 100 ppb gold over a 3-kilometre strike length. This geochemical anomaly is coincident with interpreted structures – classic geological traps for gold deposition – identified through the Company's VLF electromagnetic survey and historical geophysical data. The drilling program is designed to test whether the surface geochemical signature extends to depth and is associated with economic gold grades within the structurally-prepared host rocks.





Figure 2: GoldHaven core being readied for transport in Brazil





Figure 3: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations. Sourced from www.jangadamines.com

“The start of our maiden drill program marks a transformational milestone for GoldHaven Resources,” said Rob Birmingham, President and CEO. “This moment is the result of systematic exploration, including a 107-hole auger program and ongoing VLF surveys that refined our targets and mapped structural controls. Early geological observations from COP-25-001 show strong deformation and alteration where saprolite meets basement rock—exactly what we hoped to see. While we await assay results, these features validate our targeting model and align with mineralized systems across the Juruena Gold Province. Supported by AngloGold Ashanti’s prior work and excellent infrastructure in Mato Grosso, we’re now advancing into the discovery phase and look forward to sharing results soon.”

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’ s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.





Figure 4: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company and the Property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b0414eb-f138-43b7-b584-32e5298e27d4 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62d0783f-e9f4-45d2-9b84-6f43fd2343d6 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82dd4e94-172f-4f17-8237-1207df1ee75d https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/028f6794-d894-459c-9492-e269828ad8b7