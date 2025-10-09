Coastal Highlights Data Modernization & Snowflake Services at Dreamforce

Palm Coast, FL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal —recognized as a top Salesforce and AI consultancy—is featuring its Data Modernization, Snowflake, and AI Services at Dreamforce 2025. Designed to help organizations modernize their data architecture for the pace and complexity of today, these offerings have already delivered measurable Return on AI (ROAI) for customers across industries. At Dreamforce, Coastal will showcase how Zero Copy integration, Salesforce Data Cloud activation, and impact-focused prioritization are helping enterprises turn data into real results.

According to Coastal’s 2025 Research , fewer than 1 in 5 organizations have a modern data foundation, and only 21% say they’ve seen proven outcomes from AI. Yet, when asked at the beginning of 2025, 67% planned to increase AI spend throughout the year.

“Enterprises aren’t short on data—but with silos and fragile integrations, it’s no surprise investments in AI are often not paying off. Coastal helps customers change that by building a modern data foundation for today’s speed and complexity,” said Eric Berridge, CEO of Coastal. “With Salesforce as the activation layer, Snowflake as the storage layer, and Zero Copy connecting the two, organizations can turn data from everywhere into measurable outcomes.”

Over the past year, Coastal’s modernization and AI programs have delivered:

97.5% faster time to insight, empowering leaders to act in real time (story here)

$55M in revenue leakage recaptured, turning lost opportunity into measurable growth (story here)

70x improvement in case response times, transforming customer experience and efficiency at scale ( story here )

Coastal’s competitive advantage lies in modernization with measurable impact:

Modern data architecture — Expertise in connecting lakehouses to Salesforce, using Zero Copy for connection and Salesforce Data Cloud for real-time activation.

ROAI focus — Helping customers prioritize use cases through Coastal’s True North CARE model (Cost Savings, Acquisition, Retention, Expansion).

Operational discipline — Governance, adoption, and performance built in to avoid “AI without impact.”

Waves for AI — Coastal’s managed services for Salesforce’s Agentforce, helping agentic automation deliver sustained results.



About Coastal

ISG's top-ranked Salesforce & AI consultancy.

5/5 AppExchange rating, with 450+ reviews.

1,700 customers & counting.

Coastal is the consultancy that exists to make organizations successful using Salesforce, data, and AI. Led by former Salesforce executives, IT veterans, and industry experts, our heavily certified team shows up with heart and hustle to deliver fast, measurable impact- powered by automation-driven delivery and solution accelerators.

From data modernization to Agentforce to Salesforce innovation, you can count on Coastal to solve today's- and tomorrow's- complex challenges.