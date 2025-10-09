Vegas Golden Knights and Paylocity Forge Multi-Year Partnership to Help Drive Performance On and Off the Ice

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vegas Golden Knights are raising the bar once again, this time off the ice. Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leader in cloud-based HR, finance and IT solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Golden Knights as the team’s Official Human Capital Management (HCM) Partner.

Through the collaboration, the Golden Knights will leverage Paylocity’s suite of HR technology to simplify operations and strengthen the employee experience. Paylocity helps eliminate manual tasks so the Golden Knights’ HR team can focus on what matters most, building culture, supporting talent, and fueling long-term success.

“The Golden Knights have become one of the NHL’s most exciting and innovative teams, and that same drive is what defines Paylocity,” said Allison Windon, Vice President of Marketing for Paylocity. “Together, we’re pairing world-class performance on the ice with world-class technology behind the scenes to give the organization a true competitive edge.”

The sponsorship also increases Paylocity’s presence across the Golden Knights’ brand platforms, showcasing the company’s commitment to powering organizations that prioritize efficiency, culture, and teamwork.

“Partnering with Paylocity allows us to elevate our HR operations,” said Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations, John Penhollow. “By streamlining day-to-day processes, we can spend less time on administrative work and more time developing our people and culture, the foundation that fuels success for our team and organization.”

Built on shared values of performance, innovation, and teamwork, the partnership between the Vegas Golden Knights and Paylocity sets the stage for continued success in the arena, in the workplace, and beyond.

ABOUT PAYLOCITY

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, Finance and IT software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.