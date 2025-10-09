CCSC Technology International Holdings to Advance Construction of New Supply Chain Management Center in Central Europe

HONG KONG, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “CCSC”) (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced that its Serbian subsidiary, CCSC Technology Doo Beograd (“CCSC Technology Serbia”), has entered into a design and build memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with KONSTRUKTOR KONSALTING DOO BEOGRAD (“Konstruktor Group”), a construction company based in Serbia. This partnership is expected to advance CCSC’s construction of a new European supply chain management center in the Municipality of Merosina, Republic of Serbia, in order to strengthen the Company’s logistics and manufacturing infrastructure in Central Europe.

Pursuant to the MOU, CCSC Technology Serbia intends to engage Konstruktor Group to design and carry out work related to the construction of the Company’s supply chain management center. Konstruktor Group is willing to design and construct the facility on a turnkey basis.

The collaboration is expected to further implement the Company’s previously announced plan to establish its European supply chain management center in Merosina, Serbia. Partnering with Konstruktor Group is anticipated to translate this plan into action, as it will enable the Company to move forward with the design and construction phases of the facility. The construction is estimated to begin in November 2025.

Mr. Kung Lok Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, “Our partnership with Konstruktor Group marks an important step in realizing our vision of building a state-of-the-art supply chain management center in Serbia. We believe that this collaboration may help us accelerate the construction timeline, while integrating quality and efficiency. Once completed, the center is expected to enhance the Company’s operational efficiency and serve as a significant logistics and manufacturing hub supporting its growing presence in the European market. This project underscores our long-term commitment to enhancing our global operations and to positioning CCSC as a strong and agile partner in the interconnect products industry.”

About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces interconnect products under both OEM (“Original Equipment Manufacturer”) and ODM (“Original Design Manufacturer”) models for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com.

