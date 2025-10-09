First Pacific Bank Named One of San Diego’s Best Places to Work

WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank, a growing community bank serving Southern California businesses, is proud to announce it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal for 2025. In its first year participating in the program, the Bank was recognized as the third top employer in the Small Business category.

This prestigious recognition reflects First Pacific Bank’s dedication to cultivating a supportive and inclusive workplace where employees are empowered to grow and thrive. The Best Places to Work program, presented by the San Diego Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group, evaluates organizations through detailed employee surveys and assessments of workplace policies, compensation and benefits, training opportunities, and organizational culture.

We’re honored to be recognized as a top employer in our first year participating in this program,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of First Pacific Bank. “This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and our focus on creating a workplace where employees feel engaged, valued, and supported. I’m grateful to our team for their hard work and dedication — this honor belongs to them.”

First Pacific Bank supports its employees through quarterly and annual recognition programs, team-building events, volunteer opportunities, and ongoing training and career development. The Bank also provides competitive compensation and benefits, community engagement opportunities, and professional growth resources, ensuring employees have the resources they need to succeed.

“Our San Diego team brings deep market expertise, strong engagement, and a culture of collaboration. While this market is newer for the Bank, it’s not for those who have built their careers here, and they’re creating a workplace that fosters growth, connection, and lasting success,” Rogge continued.

This recognition follows another 2025 honor for the Bank: being named one of five finalists for the prestigious Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics, underscoring its commitment to integrity, ethics, and community impact.

To learn more about First Pacific Bank's award-winning culture, visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

