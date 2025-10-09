Modulate and Checkstep Partner to Help Platforms Tackle Voice and Multi-Modal Content Moderation in One Place

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modulate , the conversational voice intelligence platform, and Checkstep , the AI-powered content moderation solution, today announced a formal partnership to equip organizations with seamless, practical tools to manage harmful content across every format: text, images, video, and live voice.





Historically, voice chat and other forms of moderation have required separate, siloed tools, leaving critical safety gaps. Through this partnership, Modulate’s real-time voice analysis is now integrated into Checkstep’s centralized trust & safety platform. The result: one place where moderation teams can review, prioritize, and act on risks across all content types to boost efficiency, cut costs, and ensure faster response when community safety is on the line.

"At Modulate, we're world-class experts in voice - but recognize that our customers need a reliable solution for text, images, and video as well,” said Mike Pappas, CEO of Modulate. "Checkstep's industry-leading platform makes it easy to collect all this work in one place and access top-quality analytics for these types of media - so with our new integration, online communities can expand their detection of harassment, fraud, and other conversational risks to any type of content seamlessly in one streamlined workflow."

Checkstep’s multi-model AI approach combines the strengths of different technologies to maximize accuracy and scalability. With Modulate’s voice intelligence integrated, platforms can address threats more holistically and escalate urgent cases in real time.

“Voice moderation is in high demand for many of the companies we work with,” said Guillaume Bouchard, CEO of Checkstep. “This collaboration makes it possible for trust & safety teams to see the full picture and take action quickly, without jumping between tools. It’s about making safety practical and scalable.”

The partnership also kicks off a series of joint initiatives, including a co-hosted virtual discussion on Thursday, October 30. The session, “From Reports to Results: Building Smarter Safety & Fraud Systems with Voice Intelligence,” will explore how platforms can implement multi-modal moderation to reduce workload, improve accuracy, and maintain compliance across domains.

About Modulate

Modulate is a conversational voice intelligence platform that helps businesses understand and improve voice interactions in real time. Powered by the Modulate Engine, the platform enables organizations across industries to analyze audio, detect risk, and deliver safer, more effective conversations at scale. Modulate’s configurable solutions empower teams in gaming, finance, insurance, and customer experience to protect users, prevent fraud, and strengthen trust across every voice channel.

About Checkstep

Checkstep is the trusted AI content moderation software that helps global platforms detect harmful content, enforce policies, and stay compliant at scale. It combines powerful automation with human expertise to deliver safe, relevant, and compliant digital experiences. With expertise in managing user-generated content and ensuring compliance with the European Union’s Digital Services Act, Checkstep partners with trust and safety teams across multiple industries to create safer online environments.

