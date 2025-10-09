KNOREX CEO Provides Shareholder Letter Highlighting Recent NYSE American Listing and Strategic Business Outlook

Sunnyvale and Singapore,, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KNOREX Ltd. (NYSE American: KNRX) (“KNOREX” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-driven programmatic online advertising products and solutions, today provided a letter to shareholders from its CEO, Justin Choo:

“To Our Valued Shareholders:

It is with great pride that we mark a defining milestone in KNOREX’s journey: our successful listing on the NYSE American. We believe this achievement represents the validation of our vision to lead the future of AI-powered online advertising orchestration and automation, and it also provides vital capital and market visibility to accelerate our global growth.

KNOREX was founded to address some of the pressing challenges in online advertising: fragmentation and orchestration complexities. Our flagship platform, KNOREX XPOsm, unifies the complexity of today’s digital landscape into a single, cloud-based solution, enabling marketers to plan, orchestrate, optimize, and analyze campaigns across social, search, connected TV/OTT, video, audio, display, and native formats. By harnessing advanced AI and machine learning, we deliver efficiency, transparency, and measurable performance to our customers worldwide.

This vision has translated into strong business momentum. In 2024, KNOREX generated $10.8 million in revenue, an increase of 24.0% year-over-year from $8.7 million in 2023. Our gross profit increased by 40.0% from $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, to $4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. We have deliberately and strategically invested in our proprietary AI-driven platform, technology, and geographic expansion—creating a highly scalable infrastructure designed to transform online advertising orchestration. These investments have positioned KNOREX to capture a significantly larger share of the global digital advertising market, which is expected to reach $871 billion by 2027. As we continue to grow revenue on this foundation, we expect to generate very high incremental margins and drive long-term profitability.

The capital raised through our IPO, together with the visibility of being a publicly traded company, positions us to accelerate our growth strategy on a highly scalable, AI-powered foundation. Our cross-channel, proprietary machine learning and automation capabilities are at the core of KNOREX XPO, enabling predictive budgeting, attribution, and real-time optimization across channels at scale—capabilities that differentiate us in a fragmented market. We are investing to extend this AI leadership as we intensify our geographic footprint in North America and Asia while strengthening customer success programs to cultivate lasting industry partnerships. We are building our business for sustainable, profitable growth, equipped to serve a rapidly transforming advertising industry,.

As we enter this next chapter, we are optimistic about the opportunities ahead. The digital marketing industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and advertisers are seeking partners who can deliver clarity, efficiency, and performance across channels. KNOREX is uniquely positioned to provide advertisers with clarity, efficiency, and results in today’s complex digital landscape..

To our investors, thank you for your unwavering trust and confidence. We are committed to executing with transparency, accountability, and a focus on long-term growth. To our customers, partners, and employees, your support has been critical in bringing us here, and together we will continue building a global, AI-powered marketing infrastructure that drives measurable outcomes and lasting value.

Sincerely,

Justin Choo

CEO, KNOREX”





About KNOREX

Founded in 2009, KNOREX is a B2B technology company that provides AI-driven cross-channel programmatic advertising products and solutions designed to simplify online advertising for businesses. The Company's flagship platform, KNOREX XPOsm, is an AI-powered, cloud-based advertising technology platform that enables marketers to efficiently plan, orchestrate, and optimize cross-channel ad campaigns across a diverse range of digital media, including social media, search, CTV/OTT, video, audio, display, native, and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.

By leveraging advanced AI/ML-driven automation, XPO enables advertisers to enhance campaign performance, reduce wasted ad spend, and scale their marketing efforts while maintaining efficiency and transparency. The platform addresses the growing complexity of online advertising by centralizing campaign execution and analytics into a unified, data-driven workflow.

KNOREX serves global enterprises, agencies, and brands across multiple industries, helping them navigate the rapidly evolving online advertising landscape with automated, intelligent, and data-driven solutions. The Company has operations in the United States, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

For additional information, please visit www.knorex.com.





