Shoptalk Luxe Launches with Global Luxury Powerhouses

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail innovation, today announced the distinguished inaugural speaker lineup for Shoptalk Luxe (January 27th-29th at the iconic Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi).

Shoptalk Luxe will bring together over 2,500 decision makers from across the global luxury and premium retail sectors to explore cutting-edge innovations, immersive experiences, and evolving consumer expectations. From the leading global fashion houses to top international brands, retailers, investors, analysts and more, Shoptalk Luxe brings together the full luxury retail ecosystem. Together, they will define the strategies and technologies needed to preserve the essence of elevated retail while reinventing its delivery, experience, and value proposition in the face of rapid change and innovation.

Fashion icon and legendary designer Vera Wang, HUGO BOSS CEO Daniel Grieder, and Chalhoub Group CEO Michael Chalhoub are among the first mainstage keynote speakers confirmed to join the program, with more speakers to be announced in the coming weeks. Over 90% of the retailers and consumer brands attending Shoptalk Luxe are at the C-suite level, ensuring the event has the most highly represented key industry decision makers in the luxury and premium retail market. Additional featured speakers include:

Kristina Blahnik , CEO, Manolo Blahnik

, CEO, Julia Goddard , CEO, Harvey Nichols

, CEO, Jennifer Woo , Chairman & CEO, The Lane Crawford Joyce Group

, Chairman & CEO, Michael Ward , Managing Director, Harrods

, Managing Director, Mona Kattan , Founder & CEO, Kayali Fragrances

, Founder & CEO, Sunday Riley , Founder & CEO, Sunday Riley

, Founder & CEO, Noura Sakkijha , Co-Founder & CEO, Mejuri

, Co-Founder & CEO, Julie Bourgeois , Global President, ANINE BING

, Global President, Miral Youssef , President, Middle East & Africa, Kering

, President, Middle East & Africa, Albin Johansson , CEO, Axel Arigato

, CEO, Kristen Sosa , CEO, North America, Zadig&Voltaire

, CEO, North America, Philippe Zuber, CEO, Kerzner International

Shoptalk Luxe attendees will also be able to participate in Meetup, Shoptalk’s world-renowned double opt-in meetings program. Participants are connected with other attendees who align with their goals and objectives to maximize the quality of meetings scheduled across the event.

“Luxury brands have long excelled when it comes to exclusivity, legacy, craftsmanship and highly personalized customer service,” said Zia Daniell Wigder, Global President, Connected Commerce. “They are also embracing new technologies to create even more exceptional experiences online and in stores. The world-class speakers at our inaugural Shoptalk Luxe are pioneers in luxury innovation, and I look forward to welcoming them as they share strategies for transforming everyday retail experiences into something truly extraordinary."

For more information about the event, speaking and sponsorship opportunities, and to register, please visit luxe.shoptalk.com.

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group event, Shoptalk brings together retail's most innovative voices to imagine what retail does next. Since 2016, we've connected established retailers, consumer brands, DTC startups, tech companies, investors, and industry leaders through dynamic events including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings, and Meetups. We're building retail's definitive community of changemakers—where collaboration happens at-scale and the future takes shape. For more information, visit Shoptalk.com.

