Superfeet Redefines Performance Insoles with the Launch of Run Pacer Elite

FERNDALE, Wash., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest innovation in running isn’t a shoe, it’s inside one. Today, Superfeet, the global leader in performance insoles, proudly announces the launch of Run Pacer Elite, a breakthrough insole featuring a unique carbon fiber plate and advanced supercritical foam that together amplify every stride with unmatched propulsion, responsiveness, and comfort.

With decades of experience supporting athletes, Superfeet has become a trusted leader in meeting the unique needs of runners. Building on the industry’s most comprehensive lineup of performance insoles, Superfeet introduces its latest innovation: Run Pacer Elite.

At the core of Run Pacer Elite is Superfeet’s most advanced technology pairing yet: a Carbitex® carbon fiber plate and SuperRev™ foam. Together, the combined technologies unlock 39% more responsiveness, compared to traditional insoles, giving every runner the opportunity to feel fast on demand.

The Carbitex dynamically flexible carbon fiber plate is precision-calibrated to adapt with every pace. Unlike stiff, restrictive plates, Carbitex works with the body by engaging stiffness as it bends, providing geared power at higher speeds while remaining highly flexible at slower speeds, ensuring a natural ride at easy paces while unleashing explosive propulsion during faster speeds.

Complementing this propulsion is the all-new SuperRev foam, created via a supercritical process infusing advanced foams with high-pressure CO2 and nitrogen to create a unique microcellular structure. The result: maximum energy return, lightweight responsiveness, and durable comfort that cushions every landing while powering runners into their next stride.

“Run Pacer Elite brings to life our unwavering commitment to serve runners with innovative solutions that elevate their performance,” said Matt Gooch, VP of Product and Innovation at Superfeet. “We’ve reimagined the insole from a simple accessory into a hidden underfoot advantage.”

“Together with Superfeet, we’re redefining what’s possible, transforming flexible carbon fiber into innovation that feels natural, powerful, and seamlessly moves with the foot to elevate the running experience,” said Junus Khan, founder and President of Carbitex.

As with all Superfeet insoles, Run Pacer Elite has been tested extensively for both durability and performance. Third-party testing performed by Heeluxe and the Human Performance Lab at the University of Calgary confirms the advantages of supercritical SuperRev™ foam and flexible Carbitex carbon fiber plate to provide support and performance that lasts even after hundreds of miles of hard use.

This launch signals a new era for Superfeet—defined by bold innovation, purposeful design, and a revitalized brand identity. Earlier this year, the brand debuted its fresh look and added Olympians Sanya Richards-Ross and, most recently, Colleen Quigley to its pro athlete roster, underscoring its commitment to empowering athletes at every level. Run Pacer Elite is now available at Superfeet.com and select retailers nationwide.

ABOUT SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE, LLC

Founded more than four decades ago, Superfeet Worldwide emerged from the sports medicine division of Northwest Podiatric Labs and has become a global leader in high-performance insoles. Known for its groundbreaking designs that support athletes in the most demanding conditions, Superfeet continues to advance insole technology to enhance athletic performance. The company donates 1% of sales and countless volunteer hours to initiatives that improve access to movement and sport for future generations. For more information, visit superfeet.com.

ABOUT CARBITEX

Carbitex was born from the idea that creating advanced materials sparks ingenuity. Its patented carbon fiber composites have uniquely flexible characteristics offering a combination of benefits never before possible. With three distinct technology platforms, Carbitex is focused on the footwear market and partners with top brands like Saucony, Scott and Altra. Backed by rigorous lab and field testing, Carbitex flexible carbon fiber composites set a new proven standard felt by athletes worldwide. Visit Carbitex.com for more.

