Doheny Eye Institute Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2025 Annual Meeting

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute , one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions, announced that 10 of its affiliated clinician-scientists have been selected to share their research and expertise during the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2025 Annual Meeting. Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute will also showcase together at Exhibit Booth #1965.

The annual AAO meeting, the world’s largest gathering of ophthalmologists, takes place October 18 - 20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“Doheny’s participation in the AAO Annual Meeting is an important opportunity to collaborate, exchange ideas, and highlight cutting-edge research with the ophthalmology community,” said Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Doheny Eye Institute. “We are proud of our distinguished clinician-scientists whose work continues to advance the future of vision health.”

Doheny-UCLA ophthalmologists will present their work in more than 25 sessions on topics including:

The impact of artificial intelligence on physicians and patients

Advances in vitreoretinal surgery

Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and gene therapy

Angle closure glaucoma

Uveitis



Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes will also host their annual Alumni Reception on October 18 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Alumni of both Institutes are invited to attend the lively event, which will feature music, dancing, and opportunities to reconnect and network with colleagues. More information and RSVP details are available here.

A complete list and schedule for all Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute presentations is available here.

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions with a history dating back over 75 years. Doheny scientists remain at the forefront of vision science tackling some of the most pressing challenges in eye health—from diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration to uveitis and neuro-ophthalmic disease. Our teams are advancing the frontiers of artificial intelligence, eye imaging, and biomarker discovery—pioneering work that is redefining how we diagnose, treat, and ultimately prevent vision loss.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation’s top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California. Together, Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute are ranked in the Top 5 vision centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information visit www.Doheny.org .

Contact:

Cecilia Zamudio

Doheny Eye Institute

cczamudio@doheny.org