Boosting Productivity, Security, and Sustainability: Sharp Canada Introduces Next-Generation Workgroup Multifunctional Printers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada is proud to announce the launch of 16 new workgroup document systems designed to help Canadian organizations adapt to evolving workplace demands. The new Advanced and Essentials Series, available in both colour and monochrome models with speeds ranging from 26 to 65 pages per minute, represent the next generation of Sharp’s trusted multifunction printers (MFPs).

Engineered on a robust new controller platform, these MFPs are purpose-built to support the growing needs of Canadian businesses and institutions. Equipped with an advanced chipset, the devices feature intelligent self-healing capabilities to ensure maximum uptime and performance. Security has also been strengthened with BIOS Integrity Check and backup recovery, as well as a new End-of-Lease data erase feature compliant with NIST SP800-88 standards, helping Canadian organizations protect sensitive information in line with compliance requirements.

To boost productivity, Sharp has enhanced core features that directly address workplace challenges. These include a redesigned paper feed system that allows COM10 envelopes to be loaded directly into the standard tray, AI-assisted scanning at up to 300 images per minute, Dark Streak Detection during scanning mode, Auto Cleaning Fuser Mode, and seamless Microsoft integration through native Entra ID authentication and the Microsoft Modern Print Platform. For flexible work environments, Windows Protected Print and the Sharp Print Support App enable secure mobile printing.

The new models also expand workplace protection with optional Bitdefender® antivirus, helping Canadian organizations safeguard against hackers and malicious intrusions. Additionally, these MFPs are expected to meet the latest Common Criteria requirements for HCD cPP v1.0e when paired with the optional data security kit.

Sustainability remains a key priority for Sharp. The new Advanced and Essentials Series is ENERGY STAR® 3.2 qualified and RoHS compliant, with low power consumption and reduced TEC values. Importantly, the systems are manufactured using 50 percent recycled plastic, supporting Canadian businesses in meeting their own environmental and ESG goals.

“Our customers don’t just need printers; they need confidence. This new generation of Sharp MFPs is built for the realities of the Canadian workplace, helping businesses work smarter, protect their data, and meet their environmental goals. It’s more than a printer; it’s a smarter way forward,” said Hiro Okumura, Senior Category Business Manager, Office Solutions, Sharp Electronics of Canada.

The all-new Advanced and Essentials Series are available for purchase now through Sharp Electronics of Canada or via an authorized Sharp dealer network nationwide.

To learn more about new Advanced and Essentials Series, please visit: https://sharp.ca/en/office-copiers-printers-new-advanced-essentials-series

About SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd.

SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of SHARP Electronics Corporation, is a leading provider of business solutions and consumer electronics. Our consumer products include state-of-the-art home appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and air purifiers, designed to elevate daily living. For businesses, we offer advanced office solutions including multifunction printers, professional displays, and interactive touchscreens that enhance productivity and collaboration. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd. strives to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Our innovative products and solutions are designed to improve efficiency and productivity, enhancing the quality of life. Explore more at sharp.ca and stay updated by following our LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Manali Jain

Manager, Brand & Marketing Communications

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

M: 416-357-2914

E: jainm@sharpsec.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a36d6150-6305-4e6c-af41-626a455106cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daa68ee0-74cf-48b0-b1b5-cc46937527a5