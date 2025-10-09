Opendoor to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6th, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 following the close of the market on Thursday, November 6, 2025. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com

