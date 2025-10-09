IncomRWA Launches to Bring Real-World Trade Finance Yields On-Chain

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncomRWA, a decentralized Real-World Asset (RWA) protocol, announces its official launch, offering DeFi users access to stable, USD-denominated yields backed by global trade receivables. Through its native $iRWA token, users can now participate in an invoice-backed yield-generating staking pool directly, marking a key milestone in bridging traditional trade finance and decentralized finance.

DeFi has a yield problem.



High-risk farms often collapse under unsustainable tokenomics, while “safe” yields like treasuries fail to excite crypto users.

IncomRWA introduces a new path, stable, predictable returns backed by real-world trade finance invoices, now accessible on-chain via the iRWA token.

What is IncomRWA?



IncomRWA is a decentralized Real-World Asset (RWA) protocol built to unlock access to trade finance yield for the global DeFi community.

IncomRWA bridges traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi). By leveraging invoice financing, IncomRWA offers crypto users a sustainable way to generate a trade receivables-backed yield that is USD-denominated and uncorrelated to market volatility.

The Problem We Solve

In DeFi: Yields often rely on inflationary farm tokens and lack real-world backing.

Yields often rely on inflationary farm tokens and lack real-world backing. In TradFi: The $4.5 trillion trade finance market is accessible only to banks and institutions.

This leaves a gap in retail, and Web3 users cannot participate in trade finance yields, while SMEs worldwide remain underserved in accessing liquidity.

Our Solution: Global Trade Backed

IncomRWA transforms trade receivables into yield-bearing pools on-chain.

Here’s how it works:

Users stake $iRWA tokens in staking pools. IncomRWA’s ecosystem leverages trade receivables financing, where verified invoices are purchased from businesses (suppliers) at a discount. Businesses (buyers) pay the full value of the invoice at the due date; this generates a yield, which is the difference between the discounted purchase price of the invoice and its full price at repayment Yield is distributed back to stakers in stablecoins (USDT/USDC).

Investors gain predictable, transparent returns powered by DeFi accessibility and backed by Institutional-grade Trade Finance.

How IncomRWA is Different

Unlike other RWA protocols that tokenize bonds, treasuries, or real estate, IncomRWA focuses on giving access to revenue generated through trade receivables finance.

This model delivers:

Short-term maturity cycles (30–90 days) → faster and predictable rewards.

(30–90 days) → faster and predictable rewards. Institutional-grade risk management with a proven track record.

with a proven track record. Uncorrelated yield → returns driven by global trade activity, not crypto speculation.



For DeFi users, that means real-world yield with reduced exposure to market swings.



The iRWA Token

It powers the ecosystem. Beyond staking, $iRWA is designed as a governance and utility token.

Access: Unlock yield pools tied to trade finance.

Unlock yield pools tied to trade finance. Rewards: Currently a minimum APR of ~15% in USDT/USDC.

Currently a minimum APR of ~15% in USDT/USDC. Governance: Shape future protocol decisions.



With a total supply of 100,000,000 iRWA and live tracking on CoinMarketCap, IncomRWA is positioned as one of the first trade receivables–backed RWA tokens available globally.

What’s Next?

The launch of IncomRWA is just the beginning. Upcoming milestones include.

Expansion of trade receivables-backed staking pools.

Launch of dedicated iRWA vaults for accredited investors.

for accredited investors. Multi-chain integrations to widen liquidity access.

Strategic partnerships across the RWA and DeFi ecosystem.

Community governance rollout for $iRWA holders.



A New Era of Real Yield

“At IncomRWA, we believe the future of finance is hybrid, combining real-world economic activity with on-chain access. Our mission is to make institutional-grade trade finance yield available to every DeFi user, not just the banks.” — Dimitri Kouchnirenko, Co-Founder of IncomRWA.



