Sodium-Ion Battery Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2035: Focus on Application, Product, and Regional Analysis

The sodium-ion battery market has been steadily gaining attention as the world explores alternatives to lithium-ion (Li-ion) for energy storage. Concerns about lithium's limited availability, high cost, and environmental impact have positioned sodium-ion batteries as a promising option, particularly for grid energy storage and short-distance transport. Since 2023, government and research support has grown. For instance, in April 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $15.7 million initiative to advance the manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries.

The European Union's (EU) Horizon Europe (HE) program continues to fund research related to cleaner energy technologies. In February 2025, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) highlighted progress in improving energy density under the Sodium-ion Advancement for Grid Energy Storage (SAGES) project.







The sodium-ion battery market has been experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for safe, cost-effective, and sustainable energy storage solutions. With increasing pressure to diversify beyond lithium-based technologies, sodium-ion batteries offer a compelling alternative due to their reliance on abundant raw materials and lower production costs.

Advances in electrode materials and battery design are improving energy density, cycle life, and charging performance, making these batteries increasingly suitable for applications such as grid storage, microgrids, and electric mobility. The market is further supported by growing investments from battery manufacturers and national initiatives aimed at strengthening energy security and supply chain resilience. As efforts to decarbonize energy systems accelerate globally, the sodium-ion battery market is expected to expand significantly, playing a crucial role in supporting the integration of renewable energy and broadening access to clean energy.

Large Scale Stationary Energy Storage to Lead the Market (by Application)



Sodium-ion batteries have been gaining strong momentum in the large-scale stationary energy storage market due to their affordability, safety, and use of abundant materials such as sodium. They are increasingly seen as a strategic alternative to lithium-ion systems, particularly as lithium prices remain volatile and supply chains face geopolitical and environmental constraints. Technological advancements have significantly improved sodium-ion battery performance, making them viable for grid-level applications. In March 2025, BYD confirmed investments in sodium-ion production lines aimed at achieving cost parity with lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Recent Developments in the Sodium-Ion Battery Market

In April 2025, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) expanded its sodium-ion battery production capacity to meet growing demand from EV manufacturers seeking low-cost alternatives to lithium-ion.

In March 2025, Altris AB secured an investment from the Volvo Cars Tech Fund to co-develop sodium-ion batteries for next-generation electric vehicles and energy storage systems, with a focus on cost reduction and sustainability.

In March 2025, Natron Energy partnered with Draslovka to scale up production of Prussian blue cathode materials, a key component in its sodium-ion batteries, with a new facility planned in Kolin, Czech Republic.

In March 2024, TIAMAT formed a strategic alliance with a European consortium to establish a sodium-ion battery supply chain supported by EU green energy funding.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a detailed analysis of the sodium-ion battery market segmented by product type, form factor, and system/pack-level voltage. It covers various battery types, including non-aqueous, aqueous, and solid-state sodium-ion batteries, offering insights into their evolving chemistries and technical advantages. Additionally, the form factor segmentation, i.e., prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch, helps stakeholders understand design trends based on application-specific requirements. The voltage-level analysis (low, medium, and high voltage systems) adds further granularity for organizations developing energy storage solutions across diverse use cases. The report helps product teams identify innovation opportunities and adapt their strategies to meet performance, integration, and cost-efficiency demands.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The sodium-ion battery market has been rapidly evolving, with major players engaging in capacity expansion, strategic alliances, and pilot deployments to strengthen their market position. This report tracks those developments and provides insights into how key companies are entering or expanding in application segments such as automotive, electronics, large-scale stationary energy storage, industrial use, and others. It supports marketing teams in identifying high-growth sectors, aligning value propositions with end-user expectations, and crafting targeted go-to-market strategies based on regional dynamics and technological readiness.



Competitive Strategy: A thorough competitive landscape is provided, profiling leading players based on their product offerings, innovation pipelines, partnerships, and expansion plans. Competitive benchmarking enables readers to evaluate how companies are positioned across product types and application areas.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The sodium-ion battery (SIB) market has been witnessing strong momentum, with significant deployments and technological advancements. In May 2025, China Southern Power Grid commissioned a 200?MW hybrid storage station in Yunnan, combining SIB and lithium-ion batteries to stabilize output from over 30 wind and solar plants. These projects, supported by government initiatives, demonstrate the value of SIBs in multi-hour renewable energy buffering, driving greater investor confidence and adoption.



On the manufacturing front, the market is shifting rapidly from prototype to large-scale production. In late 2023, Farasis Energy launched commercial SIB packs, achieving energy densities of 140-160 Wh/kg. In early 2024, BYD and its partners began constructing a 30 GWh/year SIB facility. Meanwhile, in early 2025, Yadea introduced electric scooters powered by SIBs, offering over 1,500 cycles and fast charging capabilities. These developments reflect a rising demand across both the mobility and stationary storage sectors, prompting manufacturers to scale up their operations and enhance battery performance to meet evolving market needs.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Aquion Energy (Juline-Titans LLC)

Faradion (Reliance Industries Ltd)

HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd

BENAN Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (BENAN ENERGY)

AMTE Power plc (AGM Batteries Limited)

Natron Energy, Inc

TIAMAT

Jiangsu Zhongna Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

Bluetti Power

Li-FUN Technology Corporation Limited

Indi Energy

Altris AB

Farasis Energy

BYD Company Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $500.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $12036.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Dynamics

1.2 Trends

1.2.1 Expansion of Grid-Scale Energy Storage Projects

1.2.2 Industrializing High-Energy Sodium-Ion Batteries

1.3 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.4 Government Programs

1.5 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.6 Value Chain Analysis

1.7 Stakeholder Analysis

1.8 Case Study

1.8.1 Baochi Energy Storage Station, China

1.8.2 Hina's Fast-Charge Sodium-Ion Battery for Commercial EVs

1.9 Market Dynamics

1.9.1 Market Drivers

1.9.1.1 Push for Lithium Diversification and Supply Security

1.9.1.2 Government Policy and Funding Support

1.9.1.3 Rising Momentum for Sodium-Ion Battery Commercialization

1.9.2 Market Challenges

1.9.2.1 Lower Energy Density and Cycle Life Limitations

1.9.2.2 Scaling Challenges and Cost Realities in Sodium-Ion Battery Commercialization

1.9.3 Business Strategies

1.9.4 Corporate Strategies

1.9.5 Market Opportunities

1.9.5.1 Hybrid Grid Energy Storage Systems

1.9.5.2 Growth Potential for Sodium-Ion Technology in Affordable Electric Mobility

1.9.5.3 Launch of Key Affordable Electric Vehicle using Sodium-Ion Battery

1.10 Start-Ups Landscape

1.11 Patent Analysis

1.12 Cost Analysis

1.13 Sodium-Ion Battery Recycling Ecosystem



2. Application

2.1 Comparative Analysis: Lithium-Ion Vs. Sodium-Ion Batteries Across Key Applications

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Sodium-Ion Battery Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Automotive

2.3.2 Electronics

2.3.3 Large Scale Stationary Energy Storage

2.3.4 Industrial

2.3.5 Others



3. Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Sodium-Ion Battery Market: Product Landscape

3.2.1 Few Prominent Sodium-Ion Battery Products with Technical Specifications

3.2.2 Sodium-Ion Batteries: A Strategic Alternative in a Changing Energy Storage Landscape

3.3 Sodium-Ion Battery Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Non-Aqueous Sodium-Ion Batteries

3.3.2 Aqueous Sodium-Ion Batteries

3.3.3 Solid State Sodium-Ion Batteries

3.4 Sodium-Ion Battery Market (by Form Factor)

3.4.1 Prismatic

3.4.2 Cylindrical

3.4.3 Pouch

3.5 Sodium-Ion Battery Market (by System/Pack-Level Voltage)

3.5.1 Low Voltage System (12V - 60V)

3.5.2 Medium Voltage System (60V-300V)

3.5.3 High Voltage System (>300V)



4. Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

