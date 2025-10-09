Acceldata's xLake Reasoning Engine Establishes First Benchmark for AI-Ready Data Quality at Scale

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in agentic data management, today announced the first benchmark to measure enterprise data quality at hyperscale. Enterprise AI depends on diverse data sources — from cloud data warehouses and data lakes to OLTP systems — making validation of this data a prerequisite for trustworthy AI. By extending the industry-standard TPC-DS, Acceldata’s xLake Reasoning Engine delivers reproducible measures of enterprise data quality, providing the foundation organizations need to operationalize trusted data for AI and analytics.

Built for AI-driven workloads, the xLake Reasoning Engine delivers petabyte-scale validation and profiling to ensure explainable and auditable data pipelines. The results confirm that Acceldata’s underlying architecture — the foundation of its Agentic Data Management (ADM) platform — meets the performance, transparency, and trust requirements of modern enterprises adopting AI.



Benchmark Highlights

Validated 783 million rows in four minutes — 195.75 million rows per minute.



Profiled over six billion rows at a peak speed of two million per second.

Validated billion-row datasets in under 35 minutes with enterprise-grade reliability.



Methodology Note

Benchmarks were conducted using standard TPC-DS schemas and data generators, extended by Acceldata to measure data validation speed, profiling accuracy, and pipeline reliability. Tests ran on industry-standard configurations at petabyte scale; full methodology is available in the published report.



Sets the Standard for Measuring AI-Ready Data Quality at Scale

Acceldata’s new benchmark, built on the TPC-DS dataset, fills a critical gap in how enterprises measure data performance. Traditional TPC-DS benchmarks evaluate query speed, workload efficiency, and infrastructure throughput, but they do not assess whether the data itself is accurate, reliable, or AI-ready. Acceldata extends this foundation to establish the first benchmark for enterprise-scale data quality, defining new standards for trust, explainability, and operational resilience in data pipelines.

“Enterprise customers struggle to validate and operationalize massive datasets with confidence, especially when preparing for AI adoption,” said Ashwin Rajeev , CTO at Acceldata. “Because AI depends on data from warehouses, lakes, and OLTP systems, this benchmark shows that Acceldata can scale validation across all of them — setting a new industry standard for speed, reliability, and trust in data quality management. With these results, we’re giving customers the confidence that their data can keep pace with AI development and fuel advanced analytics responsibly.”

Closing the Gap Between AI Velocity and Data Readiness

These results are significant because they address the core challenge enterprises face today: keeping data reliability in sync with the speed of AI development.

As AI development accelerates, enterprises face a widening mismatch: models may refresh daily, yet data QA cycles take weeks; features update weekly, while governance lags for months; predictions stream every second, but model fixes can take weeks. These create unacceptable latency between data operations and AI outcomes.

Acceldata’s xLake Reasoning Engine eliminates this gap by delivering data validation and quality checks at AI speed. Continuous validation and automated assurance ensure every dataset feeding a model is accurate, explainable, and compliant — so AI outputs can move from experimental to production-ready with confidence.

xLake Reasoning Engine Unlocks New Use Cases Across Industries

By closing the data-to-AI gap, the xLake Reasoning Engine enables scenarios once blocked by validation bottlenecks and latency constraints.

Financial Services – Reconcile billions of trades in minutes to enable real-time risk exposure monitoring and on-demand regulatory reporting.



Healthcare – Validate millions of patient and trial records rapidly, ensuring compliance while accelerating AI-driven drug discovery.



Retail & CPG – Verify billions of SKU-level transactions and supply chain signals in near real time to support demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, and personalized offers.



By validating data at scale, Acceldata ensures reliability keeps pace with AI velocity, turning operational performance into business innovation.

“With trusted data delivered at AI speed, enterprises can unlock entirely new business workflows — from real-time reconciliation to adaptive health analytics — because the depth and scale of data validation are no longer bottlenecks,” said Rohit Choudhary, Co-Founder and CEO of Acceldata. “This benchmark demonstrates how Acceldata empowers organizations to turn trusted data into a catalyst for innovation across industries.”

Business Impact of Benchmark Results

Acceldata’s benchmark delivers clear advantages for enterprise data teams:

Builds Trust – Reliable, auditable datasets with full lineage and explainability.



Accelerates AI Adoption – Model training cycles aligned with daily feature refreshes.

Reduces Risk – Early detection of data drift, schema breaks, and compliance gaps.

Improves Efficiency – Validation cut from weeks to minutes, freeing engineering capacity.



Access the Full Report

The Acceldata xLake Reasoning Engine Benchmark 2025 Report is available today. To explore the full results and learn how enterprises can operationalize trusted data pipelines at hyperscale, visit here .

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is the leader in data observability and agentic data management. The company’s platform unifies data quality, governance, and observability into an intelligent, AI-driven fabric. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Acceldata empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data in the AI era. Customers include Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, Prosperity7, and Emergent Ventures.

