New ‘Climate at a Glance’ Book Challenges ‘Climate Crisis’ Narrative with Hard Data

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHAUMBURG, IL (October 7, 2025) – The Heartland Institute has published a second edition of its Amazon best-selling book Climate at a Glance. The new book, Climate at a Glance (Second Edition): Facts on 40 Prominent Climate Topics, is available now on Amazon.

The 118-page book covers 40 climate topics often discussed in science classes, as well as among the general public and media, and provides the data to show the earth is not experiencing a climate crisis. The book is organized into four sections: (1) Extreme Weather, (2) Economics and Policy, (3) Climate Change Impacts, and (4) Underlying Science. This makes it ideal as a tool for teachers to bring the latest climate data into their lesson plans.

The data in Climate at a Glance (Second Edition): Facts on 40 Prominent Climate Topics – with footnotes in each chapter citing the sources – was compiled by authors Anthony Watts, senior fellow for environment and climate at The Heartland Institute who has worked as an on-air meteorologist since 1978; and James Taylor, president of The Heartland Institute who has been studying and communicating about climate and energy policy for Heartland for 25 years. The book was edited by H. Sterling Burnett, director of The Heartland Institute’s Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy.

The new second edition covers 14 new topics not discussed in the first edition. They are: Global tropical cyclones; temperature-related deaths; deaths from extreme weather; the Great Barrier Reef; bees and climate change; Antarctic ice melt; Arctic sea ice; global greening; global wildfires; ocean temperatures; atmospheric rivers; climate models vs. measured temperature data; carbon dioxide saturation in the atmosphere; and the sun's impact on climate change.

The following statements may be used for attribution. For more information about this book distribution, or to interview the authors, please contact Executive Vice President and Director of Communications Jim Lakely at jlakely@heartland.org or call/text 312-731-9364.

“Climate at a Glance presents the compelling truth on the most frequently discussed climate change topics in two-page summaries that are easy to read and understand. You can feel confident in your knowledge of climate change topics with Climate at a Glance and you will never lose a climate change debate with a climate activist.”

James Taylor

President

The Heartland Institute

jtaylor@heartland.org

"For too long, climate discourse has been dominated by slogans and fear, while real science and sound policy have taken a back seat, but the data tell a far more complicated story. This book is not about denying that the climate changes—it always has and always will—but about questioning whether today’s costly, disruptive policies are grounded in evidence or in politics. By examining the data, the models, and the history of our ever-changing climate, this book cuts through the noise to show that climate change is not a one-way catastrophe but part of Earth’s natural variability. Instead of rushing into policies that wreck economies and livelihoods, we need honest science, open debate, and the courage to question a narrative that too often puts politics before facts."

Anthony Watts

Senior Fellow for Environment and Climate

The Heartland Institute

awatts@heartland.org

“Climate Change is a fact. That it is resulting in disasters or measurable harms or poses and existential threat to humanity, is straight up false, as the chapters in Climate at a Glance 2nd Edition clearly show. The data and research cited in CAAG 2nd edition clearly demonstrate that climate models fail to reflect reality, neither temperatures nor sea levels are rising at unusual rates, and extreme weather events, and natural disasters that sometimes result from them, like wildfires and floods, aren't becoming more frequent, severe, or deadly. Exposed to those facts, people who've developed anxiety, depression, or other mental illnesses tied to their exposure to the constant but false media drum beat that climate change is killing them, should be able to happily get back on with their lives without fear that their driving or travel habits or food choices are destroying the Earth.”

H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D.

Director

Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy

The Heartland Institute

hsburnett@heartland.org

Among the facts in this book that counter common and false alarmist narratives about the climate:

Deaths from Extreme Weather, p. 20: Real-world data show no significant increase in extreme weather over the past 100 years, and existing data show weather-related deaths down dramatically.

Global Tropical Cyclones, p. 22: There has been no increase in the number or intensity of tropical cyclones since at least 1972 as the planet has modestly warmed, and some data suggest tropical cyclone frequency has actually declined over the past century. Even the UN’s IPCC found no increase in the frequency or severity of tropical cyclones.

Arctic sea ice, p. 69: Many scientists, politicians, and media sources wrongly predicted Arctic sea ice would disappear in the summer. Satellite data show the summer minimum sea ice has not decreased at all since 2007, and instead has remained stable after a temporary low in 2012.

Ocean temperatures, p. 74: Ocean temperatures are driven by the El Nino Southern Oscillation, which can cause a flip from cold to warm in the space of a single year. The 1997 and 2015 Super El Nino events caused an upward shift in global ocean temperature that lingers today.

Carbon Dioxide saturation in the atmosphere, p. 93: Atmospheric CO2 has already reached 99 percent of its potential saturation level for absorbing warmth. More CO2 in the atmosphere will have virtually no impact on future temperatures, as near-saturation for absorbing warmth has already occurred.

The Heartland Institute is known globally as the leading think tank pushing back on climate alarmism, has hosted 15 International Conferences on Climate Change, and has presented The Climate Realism Show on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, and X for many years.

###

Attachment