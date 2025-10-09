ProStar Geocorp Launches LinQD: A Next-Generation Data Exchange Platform for Critical Infrastructure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar® Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS, OTCQX: MAPPF, FSE: 5D00), the developer of PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the official launch of LinQD™ (Linking Quantitative Data), an open API next-generation data exchange platform designed to create a unified ecosystem to improve the management of critical infrastructure.

Over decades of operating, many large construction companies, utility owners, municipalities, and transportation agencies have accumulated multiple systems of record and other applications that store and manage information critical to their operations. This has created data siloing and the inability to easily access and share mission critical data with the field or office operations.

LinQD addresses these challenges by integrating fragmented systems of record and other applications into a single, cloud-based platform. Using open API architecture, LinQD seamlessly integrates both legacy systems with emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augment Reality (AR), into a single, unified platform. This powerful interoperability eliminates silos, enhances efficiency, and enables organizations to modernize operations and combine emerging technologies with existing systems, creating a unified digital data exchange ecosystem. By permitting the integration of 811, GIS, CAD, and other disparate legacy systems with modern technologies into a unified platform, stakeholders gain instant access to improved geospatial intelligence and mission-critical data imperative for effective planning, maintenance, and safety operations.

“Disparate and fragmented legacy systems continue to plague the utility industry, limiting the ability to fully utilize mission-critical data across both field and office operations,” said Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “LinQD eliminates these challenges by enabling legacy and modern technologies to be seamlessly integrated into a single operating platform. This makes data easily accessible and shareable while unlocking the power of emerging technologies such as AI and AR. This marks a major milestone in our mission to lead the industry into the digital era.”

LinQD with PointMan

Linking Quantitative Data

LinQD with PointMan provides quantitative data from multiple sources, enabling engineers, construction crews, and asset owners to make informed, verifiable decisions both in the field and in the office. With the launch of the LinQD integration and quantitative data platform, ProStar expands its PointMan Software-as-a-Service offering. LinQD is an open API platform that enables seamless integration with third-party systems, allowing real-time data exchange across a unified technology ecosystem. LinQD creates new revenue channels through strategic partner integrations and enterprise subscriptions.

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an integration and quantitative data platform that transforms how infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar’s flagship products, PointMan® and LinQD™, form a next-generation ecosystem that makes infrastructure data more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single, unified platform. By streamlining the management of both above-ground and subsurface infrastructure, ProStar reduces risk, improves efficiency, and supports regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

Its growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and U.S. Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

The Company also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

