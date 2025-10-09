Asia-Pacific AI-assisted Imaging Market Report 2025-2032 | $7.3B Asia-Pacific AI Imaging Market by 2032 Amid Accelerating Hospital and OEM Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific AI-assisted Imaging Market 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
APAC is the fastest growing region in AI imaging, moving from ~US$0.61B (2023) to ~US$7.3B (2032) -about 31% CAGR-and overtakes Europe before decade end.
Buyers need region specific evidence, attach rate ladders, and country GTM tools to move from pilots to scale; this Pulse report delivers exactly that, in one region focused volume.
Snapshots & Takeaways
- APAC growth arc: ~US$0.61B -> ~US$7.3B (2023-2032), ~31% CAGR; APAC's share of the global market nears 30% by 2032.
- Where revenue concentrates: CT/MR remain the core; fastest unit scale comes from POCUS ultrasound and low bandwidth DR in India/ASEAN; PET/Nuclear grows off oncology theranostics.
- Clinical engines: Oncology, Neurology (stroke), and Cardiology together deliver ~75% of absolute growth to 2032.
- Shift in revenue mix: Hardware share declines as fleets modernize; Software + Cloud/Pay per Use expand fastest (enterprise suites in JP/KR/ANZ; pay per study in India/ASEAN).
- Attach rate baseline: CT ~10% -> rising with OEM bundles; MR ~8%; DR ~6%; retrofit dominates incremental dollars as the installed base upgrades.
- What to act on in 12 months: File top modules per market (NMPA/PMDA/MFDS/TGA/HSA/CDSCO), pre validate on local clouds (data residency), lead with AI recon + stroke triage (JP/KR/ANZ) and DR chest/echo AI pay per study (India/ASEAN).
Who Should Buy
- Imaging OEMs, PACS/VNA and cloud vendors building APAC bundles and tenders
- AI pure plays localizing modules and pricing for China, India, ASEAN, Japan/Korea, and ANZ
- Provider networks (hospital groups, teleradiology hubs) planning enterprise "AI store" rollouts
- Investors and channel partners vetting evidence, regulatory velocity and GTM maturity
Buyer Benefits
- Size the opportunity by country and segment with defendable numbers tied to attach rate assumptions (CT ~10% of new units; MR ~8%; DR ~6% base year).
- Prioritize where to play using regional frameworks (GTM Growth & Maturity, Regulatory Velocity, GTM Readiness) and country tiered landscapes/timelines.
- Localize go to market with regulatory and procurement checklists (NMPA, PMDA, MFDS, TGA, HSA, CDSCO), cloud/data residency cues, and pricing archetypes (license vs. pay per use).
- De risk pricing & deployment with Numbers in Context (OEM vs. pure play split, retrofit share, attach rate ladder) and Pulse Quick Actions for the next 12 months.
- Evidence & QA ready-every table and split passes a documented QA loop and cites the evidence stack used in the APAC model.
Methodology & QA
Forecasts reconcile top down APAC totals to the global rollup and bottom up attach rate flows by modality (shipments, installed base upgrades, factory vs. retrofit attach, and local ASP bands). The APAC model is anchored by regulatory lines NMPA / PMDA / MFDS / TGA / HAS / CDSCO), ABDM digital health rails for India, and peer reviewed RWE. A four point QA loop checks reconciliation variance (Less than or equal to 0.5%), regulatory count deltas, evidence freshness, and ASP sanity for each country/modality.
Countries/Regions Covered
- China
- Japan
- India
- S. Korea
- Australia
- ROAPAC
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION 1 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- The 25-second Read
- Size & Pace (Who Contributes What by 2032)
- Where Growth Concentrates
- Country/Cluster Snapshots
- APAC Watchlist (What to Act on in the Next 12 months)
- Pulse Quick Actions (12 Months)
SECTION 2 - RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Objective
- Dual-lens Architecture
- APAC-specific Evidence & Inputs
- Model Calibration Choices (APAC)
- Limitations & Mitigations (APAC)
- Quality Assurance Loop
SECTION 3 - ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC) MARKET
- Size, Trajectory & Strategic Importance
- Demand Drivers & Headwinds
- Competitive & Partnership Landscape
- Strategic Clustering & Go-to-Market Nuances
- Strategic Recommendations
- Regulatory / Policy (What's New or Clarified)
- AI Imaging Market by Country - APAC
- Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - APAC
- Competitive Data Set - APAC
- Numbers-in-Context - APAC
- Strategic Takeaways - APAC
- Growth & Maturity Highlights - APAC
- M&A Watchlist - APAC
- Regulatory Velocity - APAC
- OEM AI Attach Rate - APAC
- Attach-Rate Trends - APAC
- Factory vs Retrofit Attach
- GTM at-a-Glance - APAC
- GTM Readiness Radar - APAC
- Tiered Customer Landscape - APAC
- GTM Timeline - APAC
- Adjacency Opportunity Matrix - APAC
- Country-Cluster Framework - APAC
- White Space Partner Framework - APAC
- Regulatory Funding Heatmap - APAC
- Channel x Pricing Matrix - APAC
- Fast Strategic Cues - APAC
SECTION 4 - CHINESE MARKET
- China - Market Overview & Strategic Summary (2023-2032)
- Urban-Rural Duality Matters
- Strategic Takeaways
- Chinese Market Forecasts (2023-2032)
- Chinese Market by Clinical Area (2023-2032)
- Chinese Market by Modality (2023-2032)
- Chinese Market by Revenue Stream (2023-2032)
- Chinese Market by Clinical Application (2023-2032)
- Chinese Market by End-Use Organization (2023-2032)
- Chinese Market by AI Technology (2023-2032)
- Markintel Growth Maturity Matrix - China AI in Medical Imaging
- Executive Commentary
- Cross-Quadrant Insights & Tactical Guidance
- Priority Recommendations (next 18 months)
- Competitive Dataset - China
- Markintel Ecosystem Collaboration Matrix - China
- Three Rules for Winning the Collaboration Game
- Quick hit Actions for BD teams (Next Two Quarters)
- Markintel Solution Adoption and Growth Matrix - China
- Translating the Matrix into Action
- Execution Priorities by Function
- "First 100-Days" Checklist
- Metrics that Matter
- Operating Roadmap Takeaway
- GTM at a Glance - China
- GTM Readiness Radar - China
- Tiered Customer Landscape - China
- GTM Timeline - China
- Adjacency-Opportunity?Radar -?China
- Regulatory Funding Heatmap - China
- Channel Pricing Matrix - China
- White Space Partnership Matrix - China
SECTION 5 - JAPANESE MARKET
- Market Overview & Strategic Summary: Japan
- Strategic Outlook
- Action Points
- Japanese Market Forecasts (2023-2032)
- Japanese Market by Clinical Area (2023-2032)
- Japanese Market by Modality (2023-2032)
- Japanese Market by Clinical Application (2023-2032)
- Japanese Market by End-Use Organization (2023-2032)
- Japanese Market by AI Technology (2023-2032)
- Markintel Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix - Japan
- Turning the Matrix into an Operating Road Map for Japan (2024 28)
- Markintel Ecosystem Collaboration Matrix - Japan
- Turning the Matrix into an Operating Roadmap
- Playbook Highlights by Quadrant
- Risk Checkpoints & Mitigations
- Go-to-Market (GTM) Playbook - Japan
- GTM Readiness Radar - Japan
- Tiered Customer Landscape - Japan
- GTM Timeline - Japan
- Adjacency Opportunity Radar - Japan
- Regulatory Funding Heatmap - Japan
- Channel x Pricing Matrix - Japan
- White Space Partnership Matrix - Japan
- Fast Strategic Cues
SECTION 6 - INDIAN MARKET
- Market Overview & Analysis
- Market Mechanics
- Constraint Map
- Competitive Temperature
- Actionable Opportunities (2024-26 Window)
- Go Forward Recommendations (by player type)
- What Success Looks Like
- Indian Market Forecasts (2023-2032)
- Indian Market by Clinical Area (2023-2032)
- Indian Market by Modality (2023-2032)
- Indian Market by Revenue Stream (2023-2032)
- Indian Market by Clinical Application (2023-2032)
- Indian Market by End-Use Organization (2023-2032)
- Indian Market by AI Technology (2023-2032)
- Markintel Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix - India
- Solution Classes and Action Cues
- Strategic Interpretation & Operating Roadmap
- One-Page Operating Checklist
- Markintel Ecosystem Collaboration Matrix - India
- Operating Roadmap: Leveraging India's Collaboration Matrix
- Strategic Sequencing (2024 27)
- Execution Tips
- Key Metrics to Track
- Competitive Landscape -?India
- Operating Roadmap
- GTM at a Glance - India
- GTM Readiness Radar - India
- Tiered Customer Landscape - India
- GTM Timeline - India
- Adjacency-Opportunity Radar - India
- Regulatory x Funding Heatmap - India
- White-Space Partnership Matrix
- Channel??Pricing Matrix
- Fast Strategic Cues (Do This First)
SECTION 7 - SOUTH KOREAN MARKET
- Market Summary & Overview: South Korea
- Key Market Dynamics
- Strategic Takeaways
- Top 3 Recommendations
- South Korea Market Context
- South Korean Market Forecasts (2023-2032)
- South Korean Market by Clinical Area (2023-2032)
- South Korean Market by Modality (2023-2032)
- South Korean Market by Revenue Stream (2023-2032)
- South Korean Market by Clinical Application (2023-2032)
- South Korean Market by End-Use Organization Type (2023-2032)
- South Korean Market by AI Technology (2023-2032)
- GTM at a Glance - South Korea
- Six-Pillar GTM Readiness Radar - South Korea
- Tiered Customer Landscape - South Korea
- Five-Step GTM Timeline - South Korea
- Adjacency-Opportunity Radar - South Korea
- Regulatory x Funding Heatmap - South Korea
- Whitespace Partnership Matrix - South Korea
- Channel??Pricing Matrix - Typical 2025 Deals
- Fast Strategic Cues
SECTION 8 - AUSTRALIAN MARKET
- Market Overview & Analysis
- Market Structure & Growth Drivers
- Segment Hotspots (Qualitative Sizing)
- Competitive Landscape
- Strategic Implications & GTM Priorities
- Action-Oriented Recommendations (Next 12 Months)
- Australian Market Forecasts (2023-2032)
- Australian Market by Clinical Area (2023-2032)
- Australian Market by Modality (2023-2032)
- Australian Market by Revenue Stream (2023-2032)
- Australian Market by Clinical Application (2023-2032)
- Australian Market by End-Use Organization (2023-2032)
- Australian Market by AI Technology (2023-2032)
- GTM at a Glance - Australia
- GTM Readiness Radar - Australia
- GTM Timeline - Australia
- Adjacency-Opportunity Radar - Australia
- Regulatory x Funding Heatmap
SECTION 9 - REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC (ROAPAC) MARKET
- Market Overview & Analysis
- Regional Clusters
- Market Dynamics - What's Shaping Buying Decisions
- Actionable Recommendations
- Quick-Hit Opportunities by Cluster
- What Success Looks Like
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Forecasts (2023-2032)
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC) Market by Clinical Area (2023-2032)
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC) Market by Modality (2023-2032)
- Strategic Insights
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC) Market by Revenue Stream (2023-2032)
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC) Market by Clinical Application (2023-2032)
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC) Market by End-Use Organization (2023-2032)
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC) Market by AI Technology (2023-2032)
- GTM at a Glance - ROAPAC
- GTM Readiness Heatmap - ROAPAC Clusters
- Five-Step GTM Roll Out Timeline (2024 2029) - Keyed to Clusters
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5hk9p
