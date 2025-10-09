Allergy Shots Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report 2025-2032

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Shots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global allergy shots market is expected to grow from US$ 3.1 billion in 2025 to US$ 6.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period.

The global allergy shots market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years, driven by increasing prevalence of allergic conditions and the growing need for long-term, effective treatment solutions.



Allergy shots, also known as allergen immunotherapy, offer long-term relief by desensitizing the immune system to specific allergens such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander, insect venom, and mold. Unlike symptomatic treatments, these injections target the root cause of allergic reactions, offering a more permanent solution for many patients. They function similarly to vaccines by gradually building the immune system's tolerance to allergens through regular and increasing doses.



This form of treatment is increasingly favored among patients suffering from persistent and severe allergic rhinitis, asthma, and insect venom hypersensitivity. Allergy shots are shown to reduce the need for long-term medication, provide symptom relief even after discontinuation, and prevent the progression of allergic diseases.



Market Drivers



A significant driver for the allergy shots market is the rising incidence of various allergy types globally. Environmental changes, increasing air pollution, urbanization, and shifts in dietary patterns have all contributed to a growing number of allergy cases. According to various global health estimates, allergic rhinitis affects up to 30% of the population in certain regions.



Additionally, continuous innovation in allergen-specific immunotherapies, including recombinant and synthetic formulations, is enhancing the effectiveness of allergy shots. Biotechnology companies are developing faster-acting and more precise solutions to improve patient adherence and outcomes. Increasing awareness about allergy prevention and long-term treatment benefits also plays a key role in shaping market trends.



Business Opportunity



The allergy shots market presents lucrative opportunities for companies investing in research and product development. Strategic mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are commonly adopted by key market players to expand their therapeutic portfolios and geographic presence.



For instance, partnerships like the one between Aimmune Therapeutics and Allergy Partners aim to increase access to specialized food allergy treatments through national networks. Similarly, Anergis' collaboration with Virometix to explore synthetic virus-like particles highlights the sector's push toward next-generation immunotherapies.



Regional Analysis



The United States continues to dominate the North American allergy shots market due to increased investment in healthcare R&D, rising allergy prevalence, and supportive government funding. The region benefits from a well-established network of allergists and immunologists offering specialized treatment services.



Germany leads the European market with a strong focus on product innovation and accessibility. For example, the launch of ITULAZAX, a convenient once-daily sublingual tablet for tree pollen allergies, has strengthened Germany's market position.



In Asia, Japan is emerging as a key market owing to the high prevalence of seasonal allergies, particularly those linked to cedar pollen. The regional market benefits from ongoing epidemiological studies and efforts to enhance treatment protocols for widespread allergic conditions.

Competitive Landscape

The global allergy shots market is consolidated with a few major players leading through innovation and expansion strategies. These players are actively involved in clinical trials, product development, and regional collaborations aimed at improving patient accessibility and therapeutic efficiency.

Market Overview

Market Definitions and Segmentations

Market Dynamics

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Supply

Demand

Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Economic Overview

World Economic Projections

PESTLE Analysis

Key Players

ALK Abello

Stallergenes Greer

Allergy Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics

Anergis

Arrayit Corporation

Biomay AG

HAL Allergy Group

DBV Technologies

Segmentation

By Product:

Injections

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

By Immunotherapy Type:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

By Indication:

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Venom Allergy

Food Allergy

Others

By Allergen Type:

Pollen

Dust Mites

Pet Dander

Mold

Insect Venom

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales (Government Hospitals, Semi-Government Hospitals, Private Hospitals)

Retail Sales (Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ok56di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.