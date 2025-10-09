Cigar and Cigarillos Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2032: Expansion Driven by Premiumization, Flavor Innovation, and Strategic Brand Expansion Across Digital and Offline Channels

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cigar and Cigarillos Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cigar and cigarillos market size is likely to be valued at US$ 25 Bn in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 36 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

This growth is attributed to rising demand for premium and handcrafted cigars, changing consumer lifestyles, and a notable shift in smoking preferences, particularly among young adults and affluent consumers. Additionally, flavored cigarillos are gaining popularity due to their milder taste and variety of flavor options.



The cigar and cigarillos market comprises a diverse range of tobacco products, including large cigars, premium handmade cigars, and smaller cigarillos with or without flavors. While cigars represent a symbol of luxury and status in many cultures, cigarillos are favored for their affordability and convenience. The market is witnessing increasing demand in both developed and emerging economies, driven by a growing middle class and rising disposable incomes. Moreover, manufacturers are innovating with flavor profiles and packaging to appeal to modern consumers while retaining traditional appeal.



Market Growth Drivers:



A key factor fueling growth in the cigar and cigarillos market is the increasing consumer inclination toward premium and exotic tobacco products. The demand for flavored cigars and cigarillos - such as fruit, coffee, and chocolate variants - is rapidly rising, particularly among younger demographics. Additionally, the surge in online retail and duty-free shopping has expanded product accessibility. Cultural associations of cigars with luxury and celebration also support sustained demand. Product innovations and the introduction of limited-edition cigars have further elevated market appeal.



Market Restraints:



Despite growth prospects, the cigar and cigarillos market faces challenges such as stringent regulations surrounding tobacco advertising and packaging. Health risks associated with tobacco consumption and rising awareness of smoking-related diseases have prompted several governments to impose higher taxes and graphic health warnings. Anti-smoking campaigns and bans in public places also limit product visibility and accessibility. Furthermore, environmental concerns around packaging and production processes are prompting scrutiny from regulators and consumers alike.



Market Opportunities:



The growing popularity of flavored cigarillos and premium cigars in developing markets presents significant opportunities for industry participants. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America offer a lucrative customer base, supported by changing lifestyles and growing disposable incomes. The e-commerce channel is expected to play a pivotal role in broadening market reach, especially among tech-savvy consumers. Additionally, brands focusing on sustainable practices and organic tobacco blends are likely to attract eco-conscious and health-aware consumers in the coming years.

Leading Companies:



Leading companies in the global cigar and cigarillos market are focusing on premiumization, flavor innovation, and expanding distribution through both offline and digital channels. Strategic acquisitions, brand diversification, and sustainability efforts are shaping competitive strategies. These companies are also leveraging celebrity endorsements and social media marketing to appeal to younger consumers.



Regional Outlook:

North America continues to lead the global cigar and cigarillos market due to high consumption in the U.S., supported by a strong presence of premium cigar lounges and celebratory use.

Europe holds a significant market share, driven by traditional cigar culture in countries like Germany, Spain, and the UK.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, with increased consumption in China, Japan, and India driven by urbanization and rising affluence.

Latin America, particularly countries like the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, plays a crucial role as key producers, while local demand also contributes to regional growth.

Middle East & Africa is witnessing moderate growth, supported by an expanding hospitality sector and the rise of luxury consumption habits.

Market Overview

Market Definitions and Segmentations

Market Dynamics

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Supply

Demand

Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Economic Overview

World Economic Projections

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Covered in This Report:

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Imperial Brands

Habanos S.A.

Drew Estate

Swisher International, Inc.

Oettinger Davidoff AG

Swedish Match AB

Gurkha Cigars

El Artista Cigars

Arnold Andre GmbH & Co. KG

Dosal Tobacco Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Cigar

Cigarillo

By Flavor:

Unflavored

Flavored

Fruit Flavor

Mint

Coffee

Chocolate

Others

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Duty-free Shops

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96vqq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.