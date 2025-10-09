Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis 2025-2034, with Profiles of Tawuniya, Walaa, The Cigna Group, Al Rajhi Takaful, and More

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian health insurance market was valued at USD 6.78 Billion in 2024, driven by demand for cost-effective health insurance plans and increasing digital innovation in healthcare services across the region. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to achieve a value of USD 11.58 Billion by 2034.







Key Market Trends and Insights

Saudi Arabia accounted for 1.5% of the global healthcare insurance revenue share in the historical period.

Term insurance is expected to lead the market in the forecast period based on market share by coverage.

Private providers are projected to hold a significant market share in the coming years.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size (2024) : USD 6.78 Billion

Projected Market Size (2034) : USD 11.58 Billion

CAGR (2025-2034) : 5.50%

Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Overview



The market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing healthcare needs and rising awareness about insurance benefits. With ongoing digital transformation and new players entering the market, more affordable and customer-friendly health plans are becoming available. The focus on improving healthcare access and innovative payment solutions is fueling demand from individuals and businesses alike.

As a result, the market is expected to see significant expansion in the coming years. This growth is closely linked to the rising popularity of private health insurance plans, which offer flexible coverage options tailored to diverse customer needs.



Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Growth Drivers

Innovative Healthcare Payment Solutions Driving Growth in the Market

Increase in Insurance Providers to Boost Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Demand

Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Trends



Some of the notable trends include the expansion of insurance providers, the introduction of no pre-approval health plans, and the growing adoption of digital insurance solutions in Saudi Arabia.



Increasing Market Expansion and Partnerships in the Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Sector



In April 2025, Howden expanded into Saudi Arabia by launching a new reinsurance brokerage. This move marks a significant step in broadening the country's insurance landscape, offering more options for risk management and financial protection. By introducing innovative reinsurance solutions, Howden aims to support local insurers and businesses in managing complex risks efficiently. This expansion highlights the growing importance of reinsurance in strengthening the Saudi health insurance market and meeting rising demands for comprehensive insurance products and insurance risk management.



New Innovations Shaping the Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Value In March 2025, Bupa Arabia launched Saudi Arabia's first "No Pre-Approvals" health insurance program, allowing insured members to access treatment without prior authorization. This innovation simplifies healthcare access, improving patient experience and reducing administrative delays. With partnerships across multiple hospitals, the program supports faster, hassle-free care. This trend highlights the growing importance of insurance technology innovation in Saudi Arabia, driving the market toward more customer-friendly and efficient healthcare services.



Leading Players in the Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market



The key features of the market report comprise strategic initiatives by the leading players. The major healthcare companies in the market are as follows:

Tawuniya

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tawuniya is one of the leading health insurance providers. It offers a wide range of health, life, and general insurance products catering to individuals and corporate clients. Tawuniya plays a critical role in advancing Saudi Arabia's health insurance market industry by promoting comprehensive coverage solutions and digital transformation. Its extensive network and strong government partnerships help increase insurance penetration and improve access to quality healthcare services across the country.

Al Rajhi Takaful

Established in 2008 and based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Al Rajhi Takaful specializes in Takaful insurance products, including health and life insurance. As a well-known company, it contributes to the growing demand for Islamic insurance services, supporting the diversification of Saudi Arabia's insurance market. Al Rajhi Takaful's innovative product offerings and customer-centric approach have helped expand health insurance accessibility, particularly among Saudi families seeking ethical and affordable coverage options.

The Cigna Group

Founded in 1982 with its regional headquarters in Dubai, The Cigna Group is a global health insurance leader serving the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. It provides international health plans, tailored employee benefits, and wellness solutions to corporations and individuals. Cigna's expertise in global insurance management supports the evolving Saudi health insurance market by introducing advanced healthcare solutions and enhancing customer experiences. The company's presence fosters competition and raises standards for health insurance services in the region.

Walaa

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Riyadh, Walaa is a prominent player in Saudi Arabia's insurance industry. It offers a variety of health, motor, property, and life insurance products with a focus on cooperative insurance principles. Walaa contributes significantly to the health insurance sector by providing flexible and affordable plans, helping to boost insurance adoption across diverse demographics. The company also invests in digital innovation to streamline claims and improve customer engagement.

Other key players include Medgulf, AXA, Malath Insurance, Niva Bupa, Wataniya Insurance, and Al Etihad Cooperative.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $11.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Health Insurance Market Overview

3.1 Middle East and Africa Health Insurance Market Overview

3.2 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Overview

4 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

4.2 SWOT Analysis

4.3 PESTEL Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

4.5 Key Demand Indicators

4.6 Key Price Indicators

4.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

4.8 Value Chain Analysis



5 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Segmentation (2018-2034)

5.1 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market (2018-2034) by Type

5.2 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market (2018-2034) by Provider

5.3 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market (2018-2034) by Coverage

5.4 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market (2018-2034) by Demographics

5.5 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market (2018-2034) by Mode

5.6 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market (2018-2034) by End User

5.7 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market (2018-2034) by Distribution Channel

5.8 Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market (2018-2034) by Region



6 Regulatory Framework



7 Strategic Initiatives

7.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

7.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

7.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

7.4 Analysis by Leading Players

7.5 Analysis by Geography



8 Supplier Landscape

8.1 Market Share Analysis (Top 5 Companies)

Tawuniya

Al Rajhi Takaful

The Cigna Group

Walaa

Medgulf

AXA

Malath Insurance

Niva Bupa

Wataniya Insurance

Al Etihad Cooperative

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqty5w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment