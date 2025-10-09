Advantage Media Group Acquires Performance Publishing Group to Expand its Position as the Largest Global Hybrid Business Book Publisher

Charleston, SC, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Media | The Authority Company, the largest global hybrid business book publisher and leading authority-builder for CEOs, Entrepreneurs, and business leaders, announces that highly-respected Performance Publishing has joined their growing list of imprints. This new partnership empowers more business leaders to share their stories through books and amplify their personal brand and thought leadership impact.

Founded in 2010, Performance Publishing is a successful independent publisher specializing in helping authors share their stories, knowledge, and expertise with the world. Performance founder and CEO Michelle Prince, a bestselling author, speaker, and thought leader, pioneered an efficient, collaborative book publishing model to help aspiring authors establish credibility in their field. With Advantage, Prince’s role will be SVP and Publisher of Performance Publishing, and she will educate audiences globally about building authority through authorship.

Building upon the great success that Prince has achieved collaborating with hundreds of new authors, Advantage will apply its operational scale to expand awareness and attract a new audience of authors who are looking for expert-guided book publishing, ultimately delivering a high-quality book to help them begin their authority journey.

Adam Witty, Founder and CEO of Advantage Media, says the combined services of Advantage and Performance are a perfect match. Advantage is an authority partner for top business leaders who are focused on activating and elevating their authority through done-for-you book publishing and ongoing authority-building services beyond the book launch. Performance Publishing provides a publishing manager to take authors from book creation through their publishing launch and offers national online retail distribution and foundational marketing assets to support authors.

“We are so excited to welcome Michelle and the Performance Publishing team to the Advantage family,” Witty said. “Michelle is a leading voice in the publishing space, and the model she has built is complementary to our services. Her guided book publishing and foundational assets help business authors attain the trust and credibility needed to begin to establish their authority.”

With a proven stack of media services that authors can leverage at Advantage to elevate their impact at any stage of authority, this acquisition enables Advantage to add that same value for the growing Performance Publishing family of authors.

"Performance Publishing is proud and excited to be joining Advantage Media,” Prince said. “Our mission has always been about helping leaders share their stories and establish authority through their books. Joining forces with Advantage is a natural alignment—we share the same passion for elevating authors’ voices and providing the resources to amplify their message even further.

“Advantage offers white-glove service, including a dedicated authority advisor and a global marketing and sales book distribution team to help authors extend their authority awareness and credibility. I’m excited about the opportunities this creates for new authors who want both a high-quality book and the platform to take it further.”

About Performance Publishing

Since 2010, Performance Publishing has provided top-quality, comprehensive book publishing services for soon-to-be authors. Led by best-selling author Michelle Prince, the Performance Publishing team has helped thousands of people realize their dream of becoming an author through collaborative publishing services, coaching and consulting, live events, books, courses, and online resources.

About Advantage | The Authority Company

Advantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under five imprints — Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Performance Publishing — in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, advertising campaigns, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

