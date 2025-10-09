RedCloud’s RedAI Platform Breaks $2T Inventory Trading Barrier with Immediate Payments & Working Capital

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or “Company”) ​the RedAI intelligent trading platform used by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) businesses, today announced partnerships with three leading payment providers collectively serving more than 63 million users¹.

RedCloud believes that digital payment friction is a major barrier to seamless trade across supply chains carrying $14.6Tn3 worth of FMCG products annually. Lack of secure and immediate payment methods or working capital for trade of inventory directly contributes to an estimated $2 trillion inventory gap2, where consumers face empty shelves while warehouses stockpile supplies.

Once deployed, the Company’s business customers in Argentina, South Africa and Nigeria will have new payment options when trading inventory or stock—including direct bank transfers and their favorite local digital payment wallets—bringing cost-effective convenience and choice to every trade.



In South America, the Company has entered an agreement with Mercado Pago—Argentina's dominant payment platform serving 53 million1 active fintech users as part of the Mercado Libre ecosystem. This integration delivers instant settlement, real-time reconciliation, and crucially—the first embedded credit offering within RedAI trading platform—to expand its global payments network, providing customers with real-time settlement and reconciliation. Traders gain access to delayed payment terms or credit instalments on the Mercado Pago Credit network to help them grow working capital and scale their business, the first example of extended financial services being offered within RedAI.

“We’re delighted to partner with RedCloud to offer their customers the ability to make payments easier when trading FMCG goods across Argentina," said Salvador Lo Valvo, Regional Business Development Lead, LATAM at MercadoPago. "Whether it’s a direct transfer, cash payments through Mercado Pago or other wallets, our focus is on delivering intuitive, reliable experiences that remove friction, increase trade and empower businesses to grow. This partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of technology to unlock trade between businesses, so consumers can find and buy the everyday food and supplies they need.”



South African customers will be able to pay for goods via Shop2Shop - one of the country’s predominant payment providers in the informal market. The Company is aiming to drive safe and secure payments to replace the use of cash, in a segment that has been challenged by security and governance concerns. This will allow customers to make immediate payment without concern for their own safety and distributor customers to get orders settled on delivery, without putting drivers at risk.

Finally, RedCloud customers in Nigeria will enjoy additional payment choices with the addition of MoniePoint—the predominant payments provider in the Nigerian B2B space—to facilitate cost effective, near real-time trade settlement between B2B supply chain customers. In addition, the Company anticipates the launch of an innovative trade finance solution with MoniePoint during Q4 2025.



"We know the positive impact that digital payments have in stimulating open trade between businesses, bringing greater choice and flexibility to support dynamic trade in high-growth markets such as South Africa—where cash is still most used for payment and collection is risky— and Argentina, where challenging economic conditions make supportive financial services more vital than ever to delivering working capital," said Juandre de Jong, SVP at RedCloud. “We’re thrilled to partner with Shop2Shop, Mercado Pago and MoniePoint in addition to the recently launched PayStack as part of our strategy to offer customers across our markets the widest range of digital payment options and providers to accelerate trade on our platform.”

These newly integrated partnerships are a step towards the creation of an anticipated RedAI Universal Payments Protocol (UPP). A UPP would deliver a global multi-layer payments infrastructure connecting banks, PSPs, wallets, crypto and local payment methods. Its objective would be to unify B2B remittances, embedded lending, agentic payment flows and reconcilable order to payment ledgers into one API. A future UPP would intend to deliver faster integration, greater interoperability and seamless access to regional and agentic finance.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates more intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the Company’s partnerships with Mercado-Pago, Shop2Shop or Moniepoint, the utility of the additional payment, lending and trade finance options provided by those partners to distributors and retailers on the Platform, delivery of a future Universal Payments Protocol, and the Company’s ability to partner with additional payments providers to grow the range of payment and trade finance options. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] 63+ million combined users: Calculated from Mercado Pago (53M) + MoniePoint (10M+) + Shop2Shop merchant network (3,000+)

[2]$2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[3] $14.6Tn 2025 to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research



