CHA Acquires Texas-Based Steger Bizzell

ALBANY, N.Y. and GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA announced today it has acquired Steger & Bizzell Engineering, LLC (Steger Bizzell), a leading Central Texas civil engineering firm with a 53-year history of delivering water and wastewater, land development, and surveying services to public and private clients. Headquartered in Georgetown, just north of Austin, Steger Bizzell adds a team of more than 50 technical experts with deep water/wastewater and land development expertise to CHA.

“2025 has been a year of growth for CHA, and with the addition of Steger Bizzell to our team, we take yet another bold step forward in achieving our vision to become a leading national provider of innovative infrastructure solutions,” said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings, Inc. “Together, CHA and Steger Bizzell are positioned to create a powerhouse team that provides lasting value and sustainable solutions for clients across the region.”

“Steger Bizzell has a long history as a leader in civil engineering in Central Texas,” said Perry Steger, CEO of Steger Bizzell. “We’re excited at the opportunities on the horizon for our clients and our staff as we join CHA and expand our access to resources and markets. This partnership allows us to build on our 53-year legacy, bringing even greater expertise and innovative solutions to the communities we serve, and tackling larger, more complex projects that will shape the future of our region.”

“Communities across Texas are facing increasingly complex challenges related to water and wastewater, including an aging water infrastructure and a sharp rise in population. Our combined team is now uniquely positioned to deliver forward-thinking solutions that not only address the immediate needs but also provide a sustainable, enduring approach for growth across the state,” said Phil Stevens, CHA Infrastructure Sector President.

“By joining forces, CHA and Steger Bizzell are strengthening our ability to deliver solutions that make a real difference for communities across Texas—supporting growth, improving quality of life, and building a more resilient future,” said Cynthia Joudrey, CHA Commercial & Institutional Sector President.

Effective immediately, Steger Bizzell will rebrand as Steger Bizzell, A CHA Company. The acquisition adds to CHA’s staff of over 2,100 professionals across more than 55 offices from Canada to Florida to California.

GulfStar Group Investment Bankers served as M&A advisor to Steger Bizzell.

About CHA

CHA is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across energy infrastructure, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked the 63rd largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2025 by ENR, with over 2,100 employees and 55 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Please visit www.chasolutions.com .

About Steger Bizzell

For over fifty years, Steger Bizzell has been a leader in the Central Texas consulting, engineering, and surveying community, creating reliable and economically efficient designs for municipalities, water supply corporations, businesses, and individuals. We deliver transportation, land planning and design, water and wastewater systems, municipal planning and support, surveying, and GIS mapping and data management services. For more information about Steger Bizzell, please visit www.stegerbizzell.com.