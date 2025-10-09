Auditoria Expands Strategic Alignment with Oracle, Bringing End-to-End AI-Powered Finance Automation to Enterprise Customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auditoria.AI, the leader in agentic artificial intelligence for the Office of the CFO, today announced an expanded strategic alignment with Oracle, bringing its entire portfolio of intelligent finance automation solutions to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP customers across cloud and on-premises environments, optimized on Oracle’s market leading AI-infrastructure.

This milestone marks a five-year relationship between Auditoria and Oracle, which was originally established through Auditoria’s Built for NetSuite partnership. The expanded collaboration now encompasses Oracle’s enterprise-grade ERP suite, delivering unified, AI-driven automation for global finance teams seeking to accelerate cash performance, strengthen resilience, and modernize their controllership operations.

“CFOs and Controllership teams are at the center of enterprise transformation,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Auditoria.AI. “By strengthening our relationship with Oracle, we are creating an end-to-end roadmap for finance leaders to embed AI-driven automation and insights directly into their ERP environment. This collaboration enables organizations to modernize with confidence, unlocking agility, accuracy, and finance automation at scale. Finance teams can now elevate operational resilience while maximizing their existing investments in Oracle’s ERP applications along with Cloud and AI infrastructure.”

Full portfolio available for Oracle Cloud ERP customers

All of Auditoria’s offerings for Controllership and FP&A teams, including its agentic AI solutions for Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Strategic Finance solutions, are now generally available for Oracle Cloud ERP customers in any deployment variant. This includes Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and Oracle E-Business Suite on-premises.

These intelligent agentic applications allow finance teams to automate repetitive tasks, manage complex workflows, and gain real-time financial visibility without the burden of manual intervention or IT dependency. Auditoria’s AI-driven SmartBots act as digital teammates, transforming the way finance departments operate by executing tasks autonomously and delivering actionable insights directly within the ERP ecosystem.

Shared vision for intelligent enterprise transformation

The integration enables enterprise customers to create a truly intelligent finance function. Customers can accelerate their automation journey on the Oracle Cloud with Auditoria, and deploy it natively with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, to rapidly transform Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and FP&A.

Auditoria’s AI works out of the box, requiring no model training, while still offering extensive customization for unique business environments. This enables finance teams to achieve value from the outset, reducing implementation time and ensuring compliance across regulated industries.

Complementing Oracle’s AI ecosystem

Auditoria’s integration aligns with Oracle’s growing investment in AI and complements the capabilities of Oracle AI Agents and Oracle AI Agent Studio. Through this alignment, Auditoria is building native agents that integrate seamlessly with Oracle’s application stack, enabling deeper interoperability and a unified user experience.

This collaboration also strengthens Oracle’s broader vision for agentic AI, where intelligent digital agents drive business processes autonomously. By adopting Oracle’s Agent Studio framework, Auditoria ensures its Agentic AI TeamMates operate natively within Oracle ERP systems, expanding both capability and performance for joint customers.

Auditoria was recently featured by Oracle in its AI Innovator Showcase, highlighting the company’s commitment to leveraging Oracle AI infrastructure for the training and deployment of its specialized language models (SLMs). This recognition underscores Auditoria’s role as one of the earliest AI innovators building and scaling advanced finance automation directly on OCI.

“Our approach to AI is centered on simplicity and speed. Enterprises shouldn’t have to spend months training systems or configuring data pipelines. Auditoria AI understands finance out of the box, with specialized language models built from years of domain data. By aligning with Oracle’s Agent Studio, we’re extending these capabilities to Oracle ERP customers, empowering them to act faster and with greater insight,” said Gupta.

Strengthening the future of finance on Oracle

“Agentic AI represents the next major leap for enterprise finance,” said R “Ray” Wang, Founder and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “By embedding intelligent automation directly into core ERP environments, organizations can simplify finance operations, reduce friction in decision-making, and accelerate time to value, helping CFOs future-proof their operations. The collaboration advances the automation capabilities available to Oracle customers and supports a future where autonomous systems drive financial performance, enabling CFOs to focus on strategy and innovation rather than repetitive tasks.”

All Auditoria solutions are immediately available for direct purchase from Auditoria on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the United States, with availability in Europe to follow. Auditoria will showcase the integration in a live demo at Oracle AI World. Visit Auditoria at the event in booth #7029 to see the solution in action.

About Auditoria.AI

Auditoria.AI is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and FP&A to accelerate cash performance. Auditoria’s AI TeamMates, including SmartBots and SmartResearch, integrate with systems of record and financial data feeds to streamline collections, optimize spend management, digitize documentation, and deliver real-time financial insight.

Finance teams at leading enterprises—including Blackbaud, Bring IT, Brown & Brown, Secureworks, Denny’s, Freshworks, and UserTesting—use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing IT involvement, improving resilience, and enhancing insight.

Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.AI.