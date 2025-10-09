Hashex Audit Confirms MAGACOIN FINANCE’s Security and Transparency, Investor Confidence Grows

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE has entered the next stage of its third-party security verification process, with blockchain auditing firm Certik now conducting an independent review of the project’s smart contract.





This follows the recently completed Hashex audit, which confirmed that MAGACOIN FINANCE passed all critical and high-risk assessments with zero vulnerabilities detected. Analysts cite the dual-audit strategy as a clear indicator of the project’s ongoing commitment to transparency, investor protection, and long-term governance integrity.

“Submitting our code to multiple leading auditors demonstrates our focus on security and accountability,” a MAGACOIN FINANCE spokesperson said. “We believe a strong audit foundation is essential for sustainable investor trust ahead of exchange listings.”

Community Discussion Turns Supportive After Audit Results

Following the Hashex publication, Reddit and X (Twitter) discussions surrounding MAGACOIN FINANCE have become increasingly constructive. Community members frequently reference the public audit link as evidence of responsible development practices.

Users note that Hashex’s confirmation of proper administrative control limits and validated contract logic dispelled earlier rumors of centralization risk. Independent analysts echo these sentiments, calling the project’s audit-first approach “a textbook model for modern presales.”

Analyst Coverage Expands as Exchange Roadmap Nears

Crypto research outlets tracking 2025 presales have added MAGACOIN FINANCE to their analyst watchlists, citing its Ethereum-based structure, clear tokenomics, and verified smart-contract security as competitive strengths.

According to the MAGACOIN FINANCE roadmap, the final presale phase is expected to conclude in Q4 2025, with exchange listing announcements projected shortly afterward. Analysts anticipate early 2026 as the target window for initial trading, pending final audit confirmations.

Dual Audits Position MAGACOIN FINANCE as a Verified Presale Leader

With both Hashex and Certik conducting comprehensive reviews, MAGACOIN FINANCE joins a small group of presale-stage tokens to achieve multi-agency verification before launch.

The approach aims to set a new transparency benchmark for upcoming Ethereum-based token offerings.

Both audit reports will be publicly accessible through official project channels once Certik completes its analysis.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is a blockchain-based project built on the Ethereum network, focused on transparent presale access, audit-backed smart-contract deployment, and long-term ecosystem credibility. The project emphasizes full-code verification and community transparency as foundations for growth.

For full audit reports and ongoing updates, visit:

Hashex Audit Report: https://hashex.org/audits/magacoin/

Certik Website: https://certik.com

Official Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access Portal: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

X (Twitter): https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

