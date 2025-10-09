Triumph Steps Launches CLE-Eligible Mental Fitness Program for Lawyers

Miami, Florida, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Steps, a leading provider of emotional literacy programs, today announced the official launch of Triumph Steps for Lawyers, a Continuing Legal Education (CLE)-eligible mental fitness program approved by The Florida Bar. Developed specifically for the legal community, this science-backed course offers attorneys a structured path to enhance well-being, meet ethics requirements, and transform law firm culture.

Unveiled just ahead of World Mental Health Day (October 10), this 14-module online program delivers practical, evidence-based tools designed to support legal professionals in managing stress, avoiding burnout, and cultivating clarity and purpose in their practice. The CLE pathway integrates seamlessly into existing firm structures, turning compliance into a wellness culture shift.

“Attorneys are under immense pressure, and the emotional demands of the profession can often go unaddressed,” said Beatriz Martinez-Peñalver, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Founder of Triumph Steps. “This program empowers lawyers with the tools they need not only to meet their ethical obligations but to build sustainable mental fitness in a high-stakes environment.”

Triumph Steps for Lawyers includes plug-and-play onboarding resources for law firms, making it simple to integrate across practices. The modules focus on emotional regulation, cognitive reframing, mindfulness, and values-based living — all aligned with the Florida Bar’s CLE wellness and ethics criteria.

“Our goal is to elevate the practice of law by equipping attorneys with the psychological tools to thrive, not just survive,” Martinez-Peñalver added.

The course is now available through the Triumph Steps platform. More information is available at https://triumphsteps.com/triumph-steps-for-lawyers.

About Triumph Steps



Triumph Steps® was created as a step-by-step emotional literacy program that equips students, professionals, and communities with practical tools to manage stress, build resilience, and live with clarity and purpose.

Press inquiries

Triumph Steps

https://triumphsteps.com

Beatriz Martinez-Peñalver, L.M.H.C

info@triumphsteps.com

305-306-2779

2780 SW 37th Avenue

Suite 206

Miami, Florida 33133