Confidencial Wins “Encryption Innovation Award” in 9th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry, today announced that Confidencial.io , the cybersecurity company redefining data security and governance for the AI era, has been selected as winner of the “Encryption Innovation Award” in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

Confidencial delivers selective, document format-preserving encryption that protects only the sensitive content inside a document without locking down the entire file. Users and applications can open, edit, and share protected contracts, spreadsheets, or submissions exactly as they would any other document, while fields containing PII, IP, health data, and other crown jewels stay encrypted. File structure and context remain intact, with embedded access controls and audit logs that maintain traceability and visibility even when data is downloaded or leaves the organization. The platform integrates seamlessly across existing systems through open APIs, ensuring minimal workflow disruption.

Confidencial secures data before it is ever touched by an external AI model or tool. Whether a file is emailed, downloaded, or shared externally, encryption and access rules travel with it, allowing teams to work across cloud platforms, borders, and vendors while maintaining control over intellectual property, regulated data, and other high-value information. By applying security directly at the data object layer, rather than relying on perimeter defenses, Confidencial guarantees that encryption, access policies, and audit trails stay active wherever the file goes.

Confidencial also plays a critical role in AI security and governance. As enterprises adopt LLMs, a major blind spot emerges - sensitive unstructured data flowing into AI workflows without proper protections. Confidencial closes this gap by discovering and encrypting sensitive content before it reaches internal or external AI tools, enabling innovation without sacrificing privacy or compliance.

“Our patented selective encryption is like using a scalpel instead of a hammer for data protection, encrypting only the sensitive parts of a document while leaving non-sensitive information accessible. Think of it as a portable vault. No matter where your data travels, the protection stays with it,” said Stewart Walchli, CEO of Confidencial. “We’re honored to receive CyberSecurity Breakthrough’s ‘Encryption Innovation Award.’ From executive leadership to frontline teams, organizations trust us to safeguard their most valuable data without compromising operations, and allowing business to continue without friction.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Traditional DSPM tools stop at identifying risks, and most enterprise encryption solutions are too rigid or too disruptive. They encrypt entire files or systems, often making them difficult to use, search, or share – and security then becomes a binary choice: either locked down or dangerously exposed,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Confidencial addresses these challenges head-on, securing the sensitive, unstructured data that fuels today’s business. With Confidencial, security teams don’t have to choose between innovation and control. This breakthrough technology enforces protection by embedding encryption directly into the file itself, keeping sensitive data secure no matter where it goes.”

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

About Confidencial

Confidencial is a data security platform that protects sensitive, unstructured data across your business ecosystem - whether in motion, at rest, or in use. With patented selective encryption, built-in auditability, and zero-trust controls embedded at the data layer, Confidencial empowers organizations to safeguard their most valuable information in the age of AI.