Foundation Health Secures $20M Series A to Scale AI-Powered Infrastructure for Pharmacy Operations, Care Coordination, and Direct-to-Patient Delivery

Funding Supports Expansion of PAIGE AI Pharmacist Assistant, Driving Intelligent Automation for Prior Authorizations and Patient Communication

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Health, a healthcare technology company delivering comprehensive AI-powered infrastructure spanning pharmacy operations, care coordination, and direct-to-patient delivery, today announced the close of a $20 million Series A funding round. Led by Define Ventures, with participation from Vanderbilt University, Intermountain Ventures, and existing investors, the round brings total funding to $26 million since the company’s founding in 2023. The capital will be used to scale Foundation Health’s sales and operations teams, accelerate development of its comprehensive pharmacy solution suite, and meet growing demand from health systems and direct-to-consumer healthcare organizations seeking to reduce pharmacist administrative burden and improve patient experiences.

"Pharmacy's operational backbone hasn’t evolved to meet today’s patient expectations or system-level complexity,” said Umar Afridi, Founder and CEO of Foundation Health. “We built Foundation to be a modern infrastructure layer that helps care organizations, from large health systems to innovative D2C brands, deliver high-quality care with less friction. This funding enables us to scale rapidly and serve a broader range of partners.”

The funding follows the launch of PAIGE AI, Foundation Health’s in-house AI pharmacist assistant that automates patient communication and prior authorization workflows across medical and pharmacy benefits. Integrated across major EHRs, including Epic, PAIGE handles refill processing, adherence outreach, benefits verification, medication onboarding, and prior authorization submissions, and is HIPAA and SOC 2 compliant. By automating high-volume, repetitive tasks, PAIGE reduces care team workload by up to 75%, accelerates therapy initiation, improves patient adherence, and frees pharmacists to focus on complex clinical care.

“Foundation Health is redefining what the pharmacy experience should look like in modern healthcare,” said Lynne Chou O’Keefe, Founder and Managing Partner at Define Ventures. “Their approach is comprehensive, scalable, and AI-native, and solves real pain points for pharmacists and patients. We're thrilled to back Umar and the team as they lead the next wave of AI-powered pharmacy operations.”

Foundation Health is already delivering value for leading health systems, driving efficiency across both pharmacy and administrative workflows. At Intermountain Health, the platform automates its specialty pharmacy patient communications, including assessment calls, refill reminders, benefits verification, and medication onboarding, reducing staff workload and improving throughput. These patients typically have complex, chronic, or rare conditions that require medications that need special handling, administration, or monitoring, and an increased level of patient education and support.

Meanwhile, at Hackensack Meridian Health, Foundation Health has accelerated order-to-fulfillment workflows and digitized payment and copay processes, freeing up care teams to serve more patients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Foundation Health and their amazing technology,” said Eboney Hadnott, Network Director, Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Services at Hackensack Meridian Health. “This collaboration will help us streamline our administrative tasks, allowing us to focus more on what truly matters—our patients."

Unlike point solutions that address single workflows, Foundation Health's comprehensive platform delivers an end-to-end solution that streamlines pharmacy and care operations. Alongside PAIGE, the solution suite includes:

Digital Pharmacy Platform: A white-labeled, fully integrated solution that enables organizations to provide patients with a modern, frictionless front-end pharmacy experience, from creating accounts to managing refills and copays to mail order and home delivery.

Pharmacy Dashboard: A cloud-based interface that unifies fragmented workflows, including benefit verification, prescriptions, orders, patient communications, prior authorization workflows, and delivery logistics, giving pharmacy teams real-time visibility and control.

Direct-to-Patient Platform: End-to-end solution for pharmaceutical manufacturers and consumer health brands to connect patients directly with therapies, from diagnostics to telehealth consults to at-home prescription delivery.



