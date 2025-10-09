Routefusion Secures $26.5 Million Series A to Expand its Global Payments Network

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routefusion , a financial infrastructure provider enabling platforms and financial institutions to embed seamless cross-border payments and multi-currency account capabilities, today announced the close of a $26.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by PeakSpan Capital , with participation from Silverton Partners, bringing the company’s total funding to $40.7 million.

Routefusion is building the next layer of financial infrastructure: a global network designed to make cross-border payments as reliable, transparent, and accessible as domestic ones. The platform consolidates fragmented payment rails, currency conversion capabilities, and compliance requirements into a single API, giving customers the ability to integrate this complex stack directly into their offerings. Unlike other providers, Routefusion operates this infrastructure end to end, including onboarding, compliance, and go-live support so platforms can launch faster and scale more confidently.

“Cross-border commerce depends on networks that are secure, resilient, and universally accessible,” said Colton Seal, co-founder and CEO of Routefusion. “Much like Visa transformed domestic commerce, Routefusion is unifying access to the global payments ecosystem. Our mission is to ensure that businesses, regardless of size or geography, can move money with the same speed, trust, and transparency as they operate locally.”

Founded in 2018, Routefusion provides redundancy across multiple banks, non-bank providers, and payment rails, including SWIFT, RTP, and stablecoin networks. By structuring its network to withstand regulatory, political, or banking disruptions, Routefusion delivers continuity of service for its customers and partners. Every integration is managed in-house, allowing Routefusion to deliver not just access to partners, but operational readiness from partner validation to compliance workflows and post-launch support.

This end-to-end model means platforms don’t need to build or manage fragmented infrastructure themselves. Instead, they can focus on their product, users, and growth - with Routefusion handling the underlying complexities of accounts, FX, payouts, and regulation.

The result is a platform that not only connects businesses to critical financial infrastructure, but also enables them to innovate faster, deliver for their customers, and expand into new markets with confidence.

“Routefusion’s network represents the kind of infrastructure that underpins the future of global payments,” said Justin Kelly, Vice President at PeakSpan Capital, who will joinRoutefusion’s board in connection with the round. “The costs of building and maintaining these capabilities internally are prohibitive for most businesses. Routefusion delivers an enterprise-grade, turnkey solution that is deeply integrated, transparent, and compliant. We believe this is the type of infrastructure that will power the next generation of global platforms.”

The Series A will accelerate Routefusion’s expansion of its partner network, broaden its liquidity and compliance capabilities, and grow its product, engineering, and go-to-market teams. Investments will focus on deepening platform coverage across accounts, FX, and payments, and enhancing onboarding and launch operations for Routefusion’s core customer base: platforms and FIs with high-volume, cross-border payment needs.

ABOUT ROUTEFUSION

Founded in 2018, Routefusion is a financial infrastructure company providing a unified network for cross-border payments and multi-currency accounts. Its single API enables businesses to embed accounts, payments, currency conversion, and compliance into their products, with resiliency across multiple providers and real-time customer support. Unlike traditional middleware, Routefusion manages integrations, onboarding, and compliance in-house — helping platforms go live faster and scale globally without managing fragmented infrastructure. Customers span industries including payroll & employer-of-record (EOR), B2B payments, banking, and contractor platforms. Routefusion is not a bank; services are provided by regulated partners; availability varies by jurisdiction.

ABOUT PEAKSPAN CAPITAL

PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and San Mateo. Having partnered with over 50 high-growth software businesses and with $2.5B+ in AUM, PeakSpan's mission is to be the partner of choice for growth-stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance to help disruptive entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation.