VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, Expands Podcast Network to Meet the Varied Interests of Today’s Sports Fans

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, announces the expansion of its sports betting podcast network , bringing fans even more of the smart, entertaining sports betting content the network is known for. With new podcasts designed to meet the wide-ranging interests of today’s sports fans, VSiN is creating content that digs deeper into some of the themes and markets the network covers, while continuing to deliver the news, insights and analysis sports bettors need to make more informed wagering decisions.

“With demand for quality sports betting programming at an all-time high, we’re answering fans’ calls for more sports betting programming, covering even more markets and angles,” said Steve Cohen, EVP of talent and programming at VSiN. “Adding these new titles further secures VSiN’s position as the leading creator of sports betting content anywhere. Our continued commitment to actionable, credible, high-quality content sets us apart from the competition and fuels our growth.”

Podcasts launching in audio and video formats this fall, include:

VSiN just launched “ Pod to the Futures ,” a one-of-a-kind look at sports betting futures. Hosted by VSiN’s Mitch Moss and Jonathan Von Tobel this brand new concept will focus on the ever-changing season long odds and futures across all major leagues, teams and events.

Making its perennial return, VSiN's " College Football Betting Podcast " brings fans the best college football betting insights out there. With three episodes out each week, VSiN's Tim Murray and a revolving cast of experts analyze the latest odds, lines, picks, and predictions. This deep dive into the week's matchups supplies the information needed to be the best college football bettor possible.

Recently relaunched, " First Strike ," takes a look at the week's MMA, UFC and boxing betting action with experts Dave Ross and Rob Moreno. The First Strike team delivers sharp insights, bold predictions, and can't-miss plays each Monday and Friday. The smartest UFC conversation anywhere, fans can tune in for a fast-paced breakdown of upcoming fight cards, betting angles, and insider takes for analysts and fellow bettors alike.

Hosted by VSiN analysts Patrick Meagher and Mike Somich, " Sharp Money " records immediately after the NFL action on Sunday and again Thursday afternoons to digest and analyze the action and outcomes of the day's games and provide an early look ahead to the next week's slate, offering predictions and best bets as they go.

While not a new podcast, " GM Shuffle " recently announced two new hosts. For the first time in its six year history, the popular podcast features both a former NFL executive and a former NFL player to deliver a one-of-a-kind insider perspective on all things pro football. Marty Hurney, who was GM at the Carolina Panthers, joins former NFL offensive guard, Geoff Schwartz. VSiN produces GM Shuffle for DraftKings Network.

The previously announced " Fade Us Sports " podcast brings together poker legends and sports insiders Phil Hellmuth, Mike "The Mouth" Matusow, Brandon Cantu, and David Woodley, as they apply their championship mindset to sports betting. With friendships and on and off again rivalries spanning more than 30 years, the group delivers unfiltered conversations and sharp perspectives, talking sports every day with a dynamic that is as authentic as it is entertaining. With 23 World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets and more than $50 million in tournament winnings between them, it's clear these guys don't like to lose and have something to teach every gambler.

Coming next month, long-time VSiN host Pauly Howard will introduce the "Pauly Does Vegas" podcast to bring the network's audience some of the best and most colorful stories Sin City has to offer. From early Vegas to today's world, Pauly will offer stories that will leave you amazed and educated - including some of his own.





“Collectively, VSiN is the leading destination in podcasting for sports fans, reaching more than eight million people,” said David Krulewich, CEO of Mission Media. “With unmatched loyalty and scale, the VSiN Podcast Network gives advertisers the strongest path to influence. With these new, more targeted shows, brands can place messages exactly where they belong - seamlessly within the content fans trust - so they’re heard by the right listeners and converted into measurable results.”

Other titles within the VSiN Podcast Network , include VSiN Best Bets, Beating the Book, Long Shots, The Baseball Betting Show, VSiN at the Track, and others.

VSiN empowers sports fans and bettors with the news, analysis, and insights they need to make informed wagering decisions, with 24/7 coverage, including 18+ hours of live linear sports content each day. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting and fantasy experts, as well as legendary book makers, VSiN’s goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they are sharp bettors or brand new to sports betting. VSiN’s exclusive content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, UFC, and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM, FanDuel Sports Network, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and VSiN.com/Podcasts .

VSiN’s newsroom studios are located in the sportsbooks at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and Circa Sports at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin, KY.

