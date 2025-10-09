Onspring CISO Nichole Windholz Named “CISO of the Year” in 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that Nichole Windholz, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Onspring , a leading provider of integrated GRC software, has been selected as winner of the “CISO of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and people driving progress in the global information security industry today.

Windholz has over twenty years of experience in Information Technology and Security, including having led global security initiatives for a Fortune 500 company, where she built and scaled a Cybersecurity Incident Response Center. Beyond Onspring’s platform, Windholz has recently helped establish, and now serves on, the company’s AI Governance Council, a cross-functional initiative focused on building essential safeguards, internal oversight and responsible development practices for AI adoption.

Nichole Windholz brings with her a deep focus on risk management, business resiliency and incident response. Onspring is a fully configurable GRC platform that helps organizations reduce risk, improve their security stance, and respond to threats. Through Onspring, security, audit and compliance teams are empowered to unify their controls, incident response plans and risk data. With automated workflows, integrated assessments and centralized policy management, Onspring supports critical security functions like third-party risk, privacy compliance, incident tracking and security control testing. As AI becomes an integral part of business operations, Onspring empowers teams to govern its use, supporting innovations that remain accountable, compliant and responsibly managed.

Onspring’s centralized risk register aggregates cyber, operational, vendor and reputational risks, while dynamic workflows automate risk assessments, evidence collection, task assignment and remediation tracking. The platform offers support for different frameworks including ISO, HIPAA, PCI DSS and more, with direct mapping to internal controls and audit trails. Embedded continuous monitoring via integrated threat intelligence feeds and vendor-data integrations detect changes in real-time.

“Nichole's leadership at Onspring is instrumental. Beyond her impressive professional achievements, Nichole is also an advocate for mentorship and community, driven by a personal mission to empower others. It’s incredible to watch as she lives her passion for sharing cybersecurity knowledge and actively playing a role in guiding aspiring careers,” said Chris Pantaenius, co-founder and CEO of Onspring. “Congratulations to Nichole for her CyberSecurity Breakthrough award for ‘CISO of the Year!’ Her ethical foresight and technical depth ensure that security and compliance remain at the forefront as Onspring lays its future roadmap.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Nichole Windholz embodies her philosophy of continuous learning and embracing new, challenging opportunities, as exemplified by her own ascent to the CISO role at Onspring. CISOs continue to face rising cyber threats and shrinking budgets, pushing them to adopt advanced technology, while balancing innovation with ethical considerations,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Nichole has demonstrated a unique ability to bridge rigorous technical demands with a deeply human, ethical and mentorship-driven approach. Her presence is shaping both Onspring’s innovative compliance landscape as well as the industry's path through the evolving intersection of AI and cybersecurity.”

