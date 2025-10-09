FOTRIC Introduces H7 Acoustic Camera with 345-Microphone Array and Up to 300m Extended Detection Range

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today announced the launch of the H7 Handheld Acoustic Imaging Camera, redefining long-range acoustic detection for industrial maintenance and reliability testing. Equipped with a world-leading 345 MEMS microphone array and an extended working distance of up to 300 meters, the H7 empowers users to visualize and pinpoint sound sources with unmatched precision and flexibility.



World’s Largest 345-MEMS Microphone Array in an Ultra-Compact Design



Engineered for demanding environments, the H7 captures and visualizes sound sources that are undetectable to the human ear. It enables technicians to locate compressed air and gas leaks, evaluate vacuum and steam systems, and diagnose partial discharges (PD) in high-voltage equipment.



Its industry-leading 345-mic array enhances sound localization accuracy across wide and complex inspection areas—from large-scale manufacturing plants to outdoor substations—where traditional ultrasonic tools fall short.

Like other FOTRIC inspection platforms, the H7 integrates NaviPdM Smart Inspection Assistant, an AI-powered tool designed to make inspections intuitive and efficient. NaviPdM provides automatic object recognition, guided workflows, and intelligent reporting, allowing users to document results and maintain asset traceability directly in the field.



Fast Reporting—On-Device Generation



Featuring on-device PD type recognition and leak severity evaluation, the H7 delivers real-time diagnostic insight without the need for complex post-processing. Users can distinguish between discharge types or evaluate leakage severity instantly, supporting faster decision-making and more informed maintenance actions.

At the core of its applications, the H7 is purpose-built for compressed air and gas leak detection, one of the leading sources of industrial energy loss. By converting leak-generated sound into clear visual maps, the H7 allows technicians to locate leaks quickly and accurately—even across large facilities or in hard-to-access areas—helping organizations cut waste, lower energy costs, and reduce unplanned downtime.



AI PD Defect Diagnosis (Left) & Smart Leakage Evaluation (Right)



Combining broad application coverage with ergonomic design, the H7 allows operators to conduct extended inspections without fatigue. By visualizing and classifying sound patterns in real time, the device provides actionable insights that support predictive maintenance and safety compliance.

“The H7 pushes the boundary of acoustic imaging performance,” said a FOTRIC product manager. “With 345 microphones, AI-guided analysis, and up to 300m working distance, it gives teams an unprecedented mix of range, precision, and intelligence—all in one handheld device.”

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC delivers thermal and acoustic imaging solutions that improve efficiency, safety, and reliability across industrial operations. From patrol tools like the TD2 Acoustic Camera to advanced diagnostic platforms such as the H-Flex and H7, FOTRIC provides technologies that support maintenance teams in energy management, predictive maintenance, and electrical safety compliance.

Learn more at fotric.com or contact us at info@fotric.com. Let’s discuss how we can support your application!

Relative Links:

FOTRIC H7 Acoustic Camera

FOTRIC NaviPdM— AI-Powered Workflow for Smarter Acoustic Inspections

FOTRIC H7 Acoustic Camera—345 Microphones, World’s Most Advanced Acoustic Imaging

FOTRIC TD2 Acoustic Camera

Contact Data:

FOTRIC Team

info@fotric.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e586e310-0101-441a-8314-549ca678144b

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ab0e47a-8457-46cd-b7c8-03612878120a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f572981f-a376-4b02-b392-f6ac980e4e54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf284c56-e168-4a93-a4ac-1bef9a247997