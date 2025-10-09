Optime Care Terminates Distributor Agreement for Korlym® (mifepristone)

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following 10+ years of service to Cushing's syndrome patients, Optime Care , a national specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders, today announces termination of its agreement as the distributor for Korlym® (mifepristone).

Reinforcing its commitment to patient-centric care and drawing upon specialized experience and expertise to optimize each individual patient treatment journey, adherence to therapy and clinical outcomes, Optime Care prides itself on timely access and affordability of life-changing therapies.

Donovan Quill, founder, Optime Care, says, “We are proud of our team’s support and dedication to Korlym® patients. We have been their exclusive distributor for over 10 years and it saddens me that we will no longer be servicing these patients that we have grown to know and care for over the past decade. Our exclusive distribution model remains an important strategic tool for rare and orphan drug manufacturers who prioritize patient-first care while expanding market share. We terminated this agreement for Korlym based upon the decision by the drug manufacturer to end its exclusive arrangement with us, representing a material change that is not aligned with our model for treating special patients. As a respected partner to industry stakeholders, Optime Care provides the efficiency and scalability needed to build momentum and navigate ongoing challenges.”

Emphasizing the value of its patient-centric care model, Bill Oldham, chairman, continues, “We believe strongly in our approach which is designed to support the needs of patients with rare and ultra-rare conditions. We understand there are other models, but our priority is to support product distribution implementation strategies that reflect our values, our ethics and a focus on the patient, allowing our professional teams to do their best work for the patients we serve.”

Looking ahead, Optime Care will move forward with a continued vision for growth and further expansion of our business pipeline, innovation, service excellence and most importantly, a dedication to patients across the specialty pharmacy and rare disease landscape.

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc. is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. The executive team has partnered in the launch and management of over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Optime Care has dual-accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers.

