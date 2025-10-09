$35.9 Bn Precision Medicine Market Research 2025 and Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision medicine market is set to witness significant transformation, with projections estimating its value to rise from US$35.9 Bn in 2025 to US$76.0 Bn by 2032. This impressive expansion corresponds to a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.29% during the forecast period.

Precision medicine, also known as personalized medicine, is redefining the healthcare Analysis by offering customized treatments based on an individual's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.



Precision medicine represents a paradigm shift from the traditional "one-size-fits-all" approach in medical treatment. At its core, the field leverages advanced diagnostics, genomic sequencing, targeted therapeutics, and AI-driven analytics to tailor treatments for individual patients. The market has seen considerable uptake in oncology, but its application is rapidly expanding into cardiology, neurology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases.



Growing awareness about the benefits of personalized healthcare, along with increased accessibility to genetic testing, is driving this trend further. Stakeholders across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics, and healthcare IT are increasingly collaborating to drive innovation and deliver more effective solutions to patients.



Drivers



One of the primary drivers of the precision medicine market is the rapid advancement in genomic technologies. The evolution of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has significantly reduced the time and cost associated with decoding the human genome. This development enables healthcare professionals to identify disease-causing mutations and biomarkers with higher accuracy, leading to more effective and targeted treatments.



Furthermore, a shift in healthcare focus toward the management of rare diseases is accelerating market momentum. The growing prevalence of rare genetic disorders, coupled with the development of orphan drugs and regulatory support, is encouraging innovation in molecular diagnostics and gene therapy.



Additionally, increasing R&D investments, patient advocacy, and public-private partnerships are contributing to the rapid commercialization of personalized therapeutic solutions across major markets.



Business Opportunity



Emerging opportunities for market players include the integration of multi-omics data and the deployment of AI-based tools in predictive analytics and diagnostics. By combining genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data, providers can gain a comprehensive understanding of disease mechanisms, leading to more accurate treatment planning.



Expanding the use of precision medicine in pediatric care and chronic disease management also presents a lucrative avenue. Children with rare genetic conditions and pediatric cancers can benefit from personalized treatments, with significant potential to improve long-term health outcomes.



Moreover, the growing focus on patient-centered care is pushing companies to develop digital health platforms that enhance transparency, empower patients, and support clinical decision-making.



Region Analysis



North America remains the frontrunner in the global precision medicine market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and early adoption of new technologies. The presence of key pharmaceutical and biotech firms in the region fosters continuous innovation in diagnostics, therapeutics, and AI-enabled healthcare tools.



Europe follows closely, benefiting from strong government funding for genomics research and high patient awareness. The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key growth hub, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, improving medical infrastructure, and increasing focus on personalized healthcare in countries like China, India, and Japan.



Competitive Landscape

Several global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively contributing to the growth of the precision medicine market. These companies are investing in advanced diagnostics, gene editing technologies, and strategic collaborations to expand their precision medicine portfolios and improve patient outcomes.

Key Players

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

