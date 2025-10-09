Endowment honors ‘romantic developer,’ visionary

Coral Gables, FL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Nothing would have made him happier than to be remembered in a place like this, to do good like this.”

With those words, Janet Goldman captured both the love she shared with her late husband, visionary developer Tony Goldman, and the meaning behind her family’s gift to the University of Miami.

On Sept. 18, the University celebrated the establishment of the Tony Goldman Endowed Director of Real Estate Development and Urbanism at the School of Architecture, a lasting tribute to the man whose work reshaped neighborhoods from Miami to New York City and was the catalyst for a new approach to placemaking.

The ceremony at Lakeside Village Expo Center brought together University leaders, faculty, students, and the Goldman family to honor Goldman’s enduring legacy. Joel H. Samuels, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, reflected on the importance of endowed chairs, noting that “endowments like this ensure that the University can attract and support leaders who will drive innovation, scholarship, and community impact for generations.”

Samuels, who joined the University this fall, also shared a personal connection to Tony’s vision: “As a newcomer to Miami, Wynwood was a place where we felt at home. That is Tony’s legacy lived out through my personal experience.”

School of Architecture Dean Rodolphe el-Khoury emphasized the lasting impact of the gift, calling Tony Goldman “more than a developer. He was a visionary, a catalyst, and an urban storyteller.” He highlighted neighborhoods such as SoHo, South Beach, and Wynwood as examples of how Goldman’s creativity and commitment to community transformed cities.

“With the creation of this endowed chair, Tony’s vision carries forward in perpetuity,” el-Khoury said, noting that the position will secure and strengthen leadership in the Master of Real Estate Development and Urbanism (MRED+U) program and continue to attract outstanding talent.

Janet Goldman described her late husband’s passion, optimism, and risk-taking spirit. “He mastered the art of placemaking and became one of its leading practitioners, transforming neighborhoods and infusing them with his energy and hope,” she said.

Daughter Jessica Goldman Srebnick, co-chair of Goldman Properties, highlighted the gift’s educational impact: “This endowment anchors our dad’s legacy. It’s a gift not only to honor him, but to support a generation of students who will learn from his unconventional, purposeful, soulful, and creative approach to real estate.”

The inaugural directorship was awarded to professor Charles C. Bohl, who founded and has led the MRED+U program since 2008. Bohl emphasized how the program prepares students to address pressing urban challenges, from housing affordability to sustainability, while fostering community and creativity. “The Tony Goldman Directorship will help us continue attracting the very best students and the most talented faculty to carry us and his legacy forward far into the future,” Bohl said.

Throughout the event, Tony Goldman was celebrated as a preservationist, creative pioneer, and “romantic developer,” whose belief in adaptive reuse and community-centered development left a lasting imprint on Miami and beyond. The ceremony closed with applause for the Goldman family’s generosity and a call for students to carry forward Tony’s vision, courage, and dedication to shaping vibrant, resilient communities.

