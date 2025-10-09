Raymond James Welcomes San Diego Advisor Group Managing $1.1 Billion in Assets

St. Petersburg, Fla., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) recently welcomed five financial advisors with The Manning Companies (TMC) in San Diego to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm’s independent advisor channel – according to Casey McGee, Western assistant division director for RJFS.

The advisors are Michael A. Manning, AIF®, MBA; William B. Corder, AIF®, CPFA®; Roger D. Groves, CLU®; Heather R. Nicholas, AIF®, CLTC®; and Richard Carlquist, CFP®, AIF®. Together, they provide wealth management to high-net-worth clients and retirement solutions for employers, employees and executives. They join from Commonwealth Financial Network, where they managed approximately $1.1 billion in client assets.

“After a five-month deep dive on who we thought would be the best partner for our clients and the firm, Raymond James stood above the rest. We feel we ended up at one of the most prestigious, independent broker/dealer with an advisor-centric model and a robust platform of products and services to offer our clients. We couldn’t be more excited,” said Manning, CEO of TMC.

Supporting the advisors are TMC’s Director of Operations Tina Emmet, Operations and Client Service Manager Camellia Perez-Hunter, and Office Manager and Marketing Coordinator Elizabeth Steffanic, who lead the group’s 10-member operations team.

“It’s a privilege to welcome the advisors and associates of TMC to Raymond James,” said McGee. “They bring not only deep experience in retirement plan consulting and wealth management, but also a client-first approach that is deeply compatible with our own. With the backing of the firm’s robust private wealth resources and advanced technology, I’m confident they’ll continue to deliver a high level of service for the clients and organizations they serve.”

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation's premier diversified financial services companies with financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.69 trillion as of Aug. 31, 2025.



