New Book Launch: "How To Land an Executive Role with Private Equity Portfolio Companies (PortCos)" Provides Roadmap for Career Transition into PE/VC Roles

ASBURY PARK, N.J., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chameleon Resumes, led by renowned executive job landing strategist Lisa Rangel, announces the release of "How To Land an Executive Role with Private Equity Portfolio Companies (PortCos)", a comprehensive new guide crafted for executives eager to break into high-impact roles within private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) portfolio companies.

This groundbreaking book distills proven strategies from the Chameleon Resumes team—recognized as a Forbes Top Career Website and trusted by LinkedIn to help executive clients land interviews and negotiate top compensation packages—into a practical resource for senior leaders seeking to translate their corporate achievements into investor-focused results. Drawing from decades of corporate recruiting and executive search experience, the resource is underpinned by Rangel’s proprietary 4-Stage META Job Landing System and success in helping leaders transition into senior roles in 88 countries worldwide.

Executives will learn to:

Showcase achievements that resonate with PE/VC investors and boards.

Reposition their resume and LinkedIn profile for deal-driven, high-growth environments.

Build influential networks among fund managers, operating partners, and board members.

Command interviews and compensation negotiations with an investor’s mindset—highlighting their ability to drive high-value returns.





Lisa Rangel, the book’s author and Founder/CEO of Chameleon Resumes, is a recognized leader in executive career strategy. She is a graduate of Cornell University, author of over 15 job landing resources, and a sought-after media source featured in Fortune, Forbes, Newsweek, LinkedIn, and more. Her mission is to make transformative job change possible for accomplished leaders worldwide.

The book is ideal for C-level and senior executives, career changers, board-ready professionals, and anyone looking to amplify their impact and compensation in the private equity and venture capital arena. Its hands-on approach is designed to help candidates stand out in a competitive market through tailored branding, powerful networking techniques, and advanced interview preparation.

Executives interested in accelerating their PE/VC career transition can access additional resources, articles, and coaching services at ChameleonResumes.com. The new book is now available for download on the company's landing page: https://chameleonresumes.com/executive-roles-in-private-equity.

About Chameleon Resumes:

Chameleon Resumes is the premier executive resume writing and job landing consultancy, offering a full suite of career marketing services backed by a track record of helping clients secure six and seven-figure roles globally.

