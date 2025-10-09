Applications Now Open for Fall 2025 First Practice Fund Scholarship

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, is proud to announce the opening of the Fall 2025 application cycle for its First Practice Fund, a scholarship program designed to support emerging healthcare professionals. After a successful inaugural round in Spring 2025, the Fall cycle presents another opportunity for future healthcare leaders to receive meaningful financial support.

The First Practice Fund offers $2,500 scholarships to nine recipients across a range of categories: Internal Medicine, Hospital-based Medicine, Primary Care, Rural Medicine (for participants in ACGME-accredited Rural Training Tracks), Medical Students and Advanced Practice Providers.

Created to alleviate financial pressures and encourage compassionate, purpose-driven medical careers, the $2,500 scholarship can be used for educational costs, living expenses or other essential needs during training.

PracticeLink is proud to announce Premier Health will sponsor the Fall 2025 First Practice Fund scholarship. Through their generous support, scholarships will be fully funded, providing financial assistance to emerging healthcare professionals nationwide. Premier Health’s dedication to advancing medical education and supporting future clinicians aligns seamlessly with the mission of the First Practice Fund.

This past spring, the initial program received hundreds of applications from across the United States. Six exceptional individuals were selected, each with a unique and inspiring story.

“In our inaugural First Practice Fund cycle, we heard from so many dedicated healthcare professionals across the country,” said Charles Lowry, Director of GME Relations at PracticeLink. “PracticeLink is proud to continue supporting those who are committed to delivering patient-centered care to their communities. If you're on the path to making a significant impact in medicine, we encourage you to apply for this next round of scholarships.”

Applications for the Fall 2025 cycle are now being accepted and will remain open until November 13. Winners will be announced on December 14.

Eligible applicants can apply for the First Practice Fund by completing the application form here.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects job-seeking physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups and private practices. PracticeLink helps heal and save lives by improving the physician recruitment process through people, technology and education—and by getting physicians to the communities where they're needed most.

About Premier Health

At Premier Health, we care, we teach, we innovate and we serve. As a private, nonprofit academic health system, Premier Health has joined forces with Wright State University and the Boonshoft School of Medicine to lead the advancement of academic medicine in Southwest Ohio. Our partnership fuels medical education, supports vital research and drives exceptional clinical care for our communities. Explore the many professional and personal advantages of practicing medicine with Premier Health.

