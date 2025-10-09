Totango Named a Leader in Customer Success Platforms

New York, New York, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totango, the leader in customer revenue retention and expansion, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Success Platforms, Q4 2025. Totango received a score of 4.5 out of 5 in Strategy, the highest in the evaluation.



Totango received the highest scores possible in the following criteria:

Roadmap

Innovation

Pricing Flexibility & Transparency

Vision

Retention Optimization

Scaling Customer Success

According to Forrester’s evaluation: “Totango offers a clear vision centered on customer-led growth, with a focus on value realization as the guiding principle…. Strong innovation focuses on AI-powered product development and post-sale revenue intelligence.”

The Forrester report also noted that Totango’s “differentiated pricing model is based on revenue under management rather than seats or users, reinforcing its customer-first approach.”

Charting a New Course for Enterprise Post-Sales

Following the late-2024 acquisition of Parative, an AI-native predictive revenue intelligence startup, Parative’s founder and former HubSpot director, Keith Frankel, joined the company as Totango’s CEO. By combining deep AI expertise with a differentiated perspective on the future of post-Sales, Totango began developing the second wave of post-Sales – one focused on aligning teams around driving measurable customer outcomes, and leveraging that proof of ROI to build a repeatable, predictable customer growth engine at scale.

“Customer Success is at a crossroads. When markets get tough and budgets get tight, scrutiny is at an all-time high. What ultimately matters to customers is whether or not an investment in a product or service has proven to drive meaningful, measurable business outcomes. Customer ROI is the new post-Sales north star,” said Keith Frankel, CEO of Totango. “Post-Sales is more important than ever, but the traditional approach to Customer Success – with its focus on relationship management and driving customer adoption – is no longer adequate.”

“That’s why Totango is charting a new course for post-Sales, one characterized by a deep focus on measuring customer outcomes, leveraging AI as a human-in-the-loop force multiplier, and transforming post-Sales from a cost center into a repeatable growth engine. To us, this recognition by Forrester shows the work we’ve done to lead the industry toward that future.”

Read the full report and explore more about this objective evaluation of the customer success platforms that matter the most, according to Forrester Research.





About Totango

Totango isn’t customer success software. It’s a Customer Growth Platform designed to support a new post-Sales paradigm – one focused on driving measurable customer outcomes and building a repeatable, predictable customer growth engine. Totango combines scalable customer management, predictive revenue intelligence, and a strategic post-Sales methodology focused on earning expansion through proof of customer ROI. Revenue leaders from more than 600 organizations globally rely on Totango to drive customer retention, expansion, and deeper post-Sales revenue rigor. To learn more, visit https://www.totango.com/ .

