C3is Inc. Announces Closing of $2 Million Registered Direct Offering

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and tanker seaborne transportation services, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 800,000 shares of its Common Stock at a public offering price of $2.50, for an aggregate offering price of $2.0 million.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $2.0 million. The transaction closed on October 9, 2025. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as U.S. counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

The registered direct offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-285135) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on March 6, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.

Interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

About C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns four vessels, three handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt) and an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 115,800 dwt, resulting with a fleet total capacity of 213,464 dwt. C3is Inc.’s shares of Common Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS.”

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements those related to the intended use of the proceeds, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Company Contact:

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is INC.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail: info@c3is.pro