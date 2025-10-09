Former Long Island Division Civil Section Chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York Joins Garfunkel Wild

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is pleased to announce that James Knapp, the former Chief of the Long Island Division’s Civil Section, in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, has joined the firm as a partner in its Litigation, White Collar Defense, and Compliance Practice Groups. The Eastern District covers three New York City boroughs: Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, along with Nassau and Suffolk counties.

With over 20 years of service as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, James has a wealth of experience. His most recent role as Chief of the Long Island Division’s Civil Section, in the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, saw him overseeing all of the office’s defensive and affirmative litigation. His expertise spans a wide range of areas, including drug and chemical diversion, health care fraud, employment discrimination, and federal program fraud. James earned a reputation as a formidable trial attorney, having tried numerous jury trials to verdict and defending those verdicts on appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

“The caliber of James’ experience is a testament to his legal talents and the level of excellence our clients expect from GW. We look forward to James making his mark on our litigation and compliance teams.” said Andrew E. Blustein, Chairman of Garfunkel Wild.

“Garfunkel Wild has earned an outstanding reputation over the years, and I’ve consistently been impressed by its collaborative environment and steadfast dedication to client service,” said James. “The White Collar and Litigation Practice Groups are top-tier, with a deep roster of exceptionally skilled attorneys. After the privilege of serving in the EDNY for more than two decades, I’m honored to bring the unique experience I’ve gained as a prosecutor to support clients facing white collar investigations, enforcement matters and a broad range of complex litigation.”

James’ educational background and professional achievements are a testament to his competence. He received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.A. from the University of San Diego.

About Garfunkel Wild, P.C.

Garfunkel Wild was founded over 40 years ago with a single purpose in mind—to attend to the specific business and legal needs of its clients in the health care industry. Garfunkel Wild has provided health care, transactional, regulatory, and litigation advice to hospitals and health care systems, long term care providers, physicians, laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers, as well as telehealth, urgent care centers, and emerging companies. Garfunkel Wild has offices in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, and Washington, DC. The firm and its lawyers are ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America©, and Super Lawyers.

