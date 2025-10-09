CERTIFIED Opens First Columbus Dispensary, Revives Local Landmark with Drive-Thru Cannabis Experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERTIFIED , a family-owned, vertically integrated Ohio cannabis company, has officially opened the doors to its first Columbus dispensary at 2375 Silver Drive. Located in the former Frisch’s Big Boy building near Historic Crew Stadium, the fully renovated space blends local history with modern cannabis retail — including a convenient drive-thru pickup lane and curated product offerings for both medical and adult-use customers.





More than a business expansion, the new dispensary represents a full-circle moment for CERTIFIED President Zach Weprin, a longtime Columbus resident and entrepreneur.

“I’ve lived in Columbus for 20 years, and this city has played a huge role in shaping who I am,” said Weprin. “Cannabis has been a major part of how I manage challenges related to Crohn’s disease. This isn’t just business — it’s personal.”

Before founding CERTIFIED , Weprin co-founded FUSIAN, the popular Ohio-based sushi chain that’s served Columbus communities for over 13 years. That experience laid the foundation for a company culture rooted in accessibility, transparency, and connection — values now at the core of CERTIFIED’s mission in cannabis.

The new Columbus location is CERTIFIED’s second dispensary in the state, following its successful debut in South Euclid near Cleveland . Shoppers will find CERTIFIED’s full line of premium flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, drinks, and RSO, along with top products from other leading cannabis brands in Ohio. Online ordering and drive-thru service make the shopping experience fast, private, and user-friendly.

“Everyone has their own relationship with cannabis,” added Weprin. “As the culture evolves, we’re excited to have open conversations, share what we grow, and welcome anyone who wants to learn more. Come visit us on Silver Drive.”

CERTIFIED Columbus is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering daily, weekly, and monthly specials to make high-quality cannabis more accessible for patients and adult-use consumers alike. To view the menu or place an online order, visit certifieddispensary.com or www.certifieddispensary.com.

See the full list of CERTIFIED Dispensary locations below.

South Euclid (Cleveland) Dispensary

Columbus Dispensary

Coming Soon: Springfield Dispensary

Coming Soon: Dayton Dispensary

About CERTIFIED

CERTIFIED is a state-licensed, family-owned cannabis company with fully integrated operations across cultivation, processing, and retail in Ohio. With a commitment to education, quality, and customer experience, CERTIFIED serves communities through its own dispensary locations and retail partners across the state. As one of Ohio’s most trusted cannabis brands, CERTIFIED is passionate about providing consistent, transparent, and community-rooted cannabis experiences.

Learn more at www.certifieddispensary.com and certifieddispensary.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72964c94-a130-4f13-a17a-74429a54a546