Earnings per share outlook for 2025 raised to DKK 77-84

 | Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

Jyske Bank expects a net profit of DKK 4.9bn-5.3bn in 2025, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 77-84. Previously, expectations were for a net profit at the upper end of DKK 3.8bn-4.6bn, corresponding to earnings per share at the upper end of DKK 60-73.

Net profit amounted to DKK 3,992m in Q1-Q3 2025.

The improved outlook is driven by a broadly based positive development. We have seen the effects of favorable financial markets combined with continued solid credit quality, a high level of activity particularly in asset management, and customer growth in prioritized segments.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)Q1-3
2025		Q1-3
2024		Index
25/24		Q3
2025		Q2
2025		Q1
2025		Q4
2024		Q3
2024
Net interest income6,6297,275912,1872,2042,2382,2692,356
Net fee and commission income2,0731,836113689658726902627
Value adjustments956891107511263182172453
Other income20216812033118511211
Income from operating lease (net)82137601931323132
Core income9,94210,307963,4393,2743,2293,3863,479
Core expenses4,7324,768991,5371,6621,5331,6341,608
Core profit before loan impairment charges5,2105,539941,9021,6121,6961,7521,871
Loan impairment charges-2213-25-113668-82
Core profit5,2325,526951,8771,7251,6301,7441,953
Investment portfolio earnings1271966852768-336
Pre-tax profit before non-recurring items5,3595,545971,9291,7321,6981,7111,959
Non-recurring items, Handelsbanken DK/PFA Bank0-730000-18-33
Pre-tax profit5,3595,472981,9291,7321,6981,6931,926
Tax1,3671,42896474451442425505
Net profit for the period3,9924,044991,4551,2811,2561,2681,421
Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital, recognised on equity1981951026766656666
         
Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn)        
Loans and advances572.9557.7103572.9574.3566.9567.2557.7
- of which mortgage loans375.9361.2104375.9372.2366.7365.8361.2
- of which bank loans140.4143.698140.4141.6144.7144.7143.6
- of which repo loans56.652.910756.660.555.556.752.9
Bonds and shares, etc.114.7104.3110114.7110.8109.098.7104.3
Total assets745.1765.297745.1766.8782.3750.2765.2
         
Deposits201.3209.496201.3197.1198.5198.9209.4
- of which bank deposits190.5196.097190.5189.7191.1190.2196.0
- of which repo and triparty deposits10.813.48110.87.47.48.713.4
Issued bonds at fair value368.9360.9102368.9368.4368.4362.2360.9
Issued bonds at amortised cost53.277.46953.264.065.966.677.4
         
Subordinated debt11.47.714811.47.77.77.67.7
Holders of AT1 capital4.94.91004.94.94.94.94.9
Shareholders' equity46.744.510546.746.045.345.744.5

Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2025 is expected to be published on 29 October 2025.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Attachments

Corporate announcement 20251009

Recommended Reading