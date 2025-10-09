COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Now Available

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report by Product Type, Sample Type, Test Type, Mode, End Use, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size reached USD 58.3 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 29.0 Billion by 2033.



COVID-19 diagnostics refer to the clinical tests conducted to detect the presence of the viral infection among individuals. COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the newly discovered zoonotic coronavirus. Some common symptoms include fever, fatigue, dry cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and body aches. The viral infection is usually diagnosed through reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT- PCR), antigen-based and antibody testing. These tests use reagents and kits to obtain the sample from nasopharyngeal (NP), oropharyngeal (OP) and nasal swabs, human saliva or blood. They are widely used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, research institutes and diagnostic centers.



The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease and an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe are among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market growth. The continuous rise in the number of daily cases has led to the widespread adoption of diagnostic tests for rapid and comprehensive testing to provide early treatment to the patients. In line with this, the increasing demand for mass testing and molecular diagnostics is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the launch of novel antibody and serology test kits for home-testing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In comparison to the traditionally used testing kits, these variants are less time-consuming and can be integrated with software-based programs for accurate results. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government polices to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 infection, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market in 2024?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global COVID-19 diagnostics market?

What are the key factors driving the global COVID-19 diagnostics market?

What is the breakup of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market based on the sample type?

What is the breakup of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market based on the mode?

What is the breakup of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market based on the end use?

What are the key regions in the global COVID-19 diagnostics market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global COVID-19 diagnostics market?

Competitive Landscape:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holding AG)

Luminex Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seegene Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Others

Breakup by Sample Type:

Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Oropharyngeal Swabs

Nasal Swabs

Blood

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Molecular (RT-PCR) Testing

Antigen-based Testing

Antibody (Serology) Testing

Others

Breakup by Mode:

Point-of-Care (PoC)

Non-Point-of-Care (Non-PoC)

Breakup by End Use:

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9r260i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.