Grupo Bimbo to Donate More Than 3 Million Slices of Bread to Food Banks

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the largest baking company in the world, recently celebrated the 10th edition of the Bimbo Global Race, the largest race with a cause on the planet. This year, the event brought together more than 165,000 participants in 28 cities across 22 countries. Thanks to their participation, the company will donate more than 3 million slices of bread to food banks to support those in need.

Alberto Levy, Global Marketing Director at Grupo Bimbo, said: “At Grupo Bimbo, we genuinely connect our brand’s purpose with our consumers. The Bimbo Global Race reflects this by placing people, their values, and communities at the heart of the event. The motto of the race is ‘The Good We Share’ because we believe in inspiring, connecting, and building together.”

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, Mexico was chosen as the main host country for this year’s event. The city inspired the design of this year’s official race shirt, which celebrates the country’s rich cultural heritage and reinforces the event’s positive impact.

Over its ten editions, the race has brought together more than 1.7 million participants worldwide and enabled the donation of over 29 million slices of bread. It has become a global movement that, under the motto “The Good We Share,” invites people of all ages to take steps for a meaningful cause, promoting collective well-being through physical activity and community support.

In the United States, runners had the opportunity to participate in a 5K or 10K race virtually or in person at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. The winners of the 10K race were:

Women category: Elizabeth Ben-Ishai, 00:38:17

Men category: Luis Gutierrez, 00:32:59

The winners have the opportunity to run next year’s race in the 2026 host city, which will be announced soon.

We Nourish a Better World!

#TheGoodWeShare

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It serves 76 countries worldwide and operates in 39 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 245 bakeries and plants, and more than 1,500 sales centers. The Company has a diverse product portfolio, its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 54,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and it also trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Media contact: Buchanan Public Relations, bbu@buchananpr.com