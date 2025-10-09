Notice of additional Housing bond calls to be paid on 15 December 2025





The IL Fund, pursuant to the Housing Act No. 44/1998, is authorised to make additional calls of Housing Bonds. This authorisation corresponds to the authorisation of real estate mortgagors to make additional payments on their morgages or to repay the debt in full prior to maturity. Provisions to this effect have existed in housing affairs legislation ever since the adoption of Act No. 75/1989, which established the Housing Bond system.

By virtue of the above, the IL Fund has arranged for an additional draw, which is also the final draw of all outstanding Housing Bonds.

Housing bonds from the following series were drawn in this additional draw and will be paid on 15 December 2025 at the Financial Management Authority, Katrínartún 6, 105 Reykjavík: