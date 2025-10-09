Spelman College Establishes Board-Level Committee to Lead AI Modernization and Champion Justice in Technology

ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spelman College, a global leader in the education of women of African descent, today announced the formation of the Advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ad Hoc Committee of the Board of Trustees. This high-level committee is charged with integrating AI across campus academic and operational functions to further advance the mission of the College, ensuring its graduates are prepared to lead in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.

The Committee will oversee the development of an AI Center and a comprehensive AI Roadmap. Its core priorities are enhancing AI infrastructure, accelerating faculty integration of AI, and building robust AI literacy across the student body. This work is directly aligned with Goal 3 of Spelman’s Strategic Plan to install next-generation information technology solutions.

"Our Advancing AI Committee is a vital step in our mission to 'modernize, modernize, modernize' Spelman College," said Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, C’84. "This initiative is about ensuring our graduates aren't just ready for the future—they are prepared to define it. By enhancing both academic and operational excellence, we uphold our legacy of social impact and rigor."

Recognizing that the rapid adoption of AI is fundamentally an issue of equity and mission, the Committee includes a dedicated Justice in AI working group. This group, composed of faculty, staff, students, and technology experts, positions Spelman to lead the global conversation on creating ethical and equitable technology.

“The rapid integration of AI across all sectors presents a fundamental challenge to higher education, and our response must be one of leadership and action,” said Loren Robinson, Chair of the Advancing AI Ad Hoc Committee. "We are committed to ensuring Spelman graduates are not just consumers of AI but are equipped to be creators, critics, and ethical leaders in its development."

This commitment to justice is central to the College’s vision.

Kamau Bobb, Spelman Trustee and Vice Chair of the Committee, added, "For our students, the rapid integration of AI is an issue of justice and relevance. Our task is to accelerate the AI Roadmap to ensure the institution is robust and adept in a world of rapidly advancing technology and upended justice."



The Committee’s ultimate goal is to forge a unified, campus-wide culture that embraces technological advancement while remaining steadfastly rooted in Spelman’s legacy of equality.

###

About Spelman College

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the College’s picturesque campus is home to 2,300 students. Spelman is the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.D.s in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The College’s status is confirmed by the U.S. News & World Report, which ranked Spelman No. 39 among all liberal arts colleges, No. 19 for undergraduate teaching, No. 2 for social mobility among liberal arts colleges, and No. 1 for the 17th year among historically Black colleges and universities. Recent initiatives include a designation by the Department of Defense as a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM, a Gender and Sexuality Studies Institute, the first endowed queer studies chair at an HBCU and a program to increase the number of Black women Ph.D.s in economics. New majors and minors have been added, including documentary filmmaking and photography, data science, refugee studies and gaming. Collaborations have been also established with MIT’s Media Lab, the Broad Institute and the Army Research Lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning, among others.



Outstanding alumnae include Children’s Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, political leader Stacey Abrams, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cook, former Acting Surgeon General and Spelman’s first alumna president Audrey Forbes Manley, Harvard University professor and former Dean Evelynn Hammonds, actress and producer Latanya Richardson Jackson, global bioinformatics geneticist Janina Jeff and authors Pearl Cleage and Tayari Jones.



To learn more, please visit spelman.edu and @spelmancollege on social media.